KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings (2-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets, built a 2-0 lead and rode the back of Evan Cormier (2-0-0-0), who survived 39 shots by the Toledo Walleye (2-1-0-0) on Saturday to win in shutout fashion on ‘Orange Ice’ at Wings Event Center.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO