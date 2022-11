A couple of fresh faces were in attendance as the Recreation and Parks Commission met to hear about a range of programs, events and agreements on Oct. 25. Recreation and Services Manager Christopher Paulson formally introduced Norma Mower and Andrew DeLeon at the beginning of the meeting, the newest Recreation Supervisor and Recreation Coordinator, respectively. Mower and DeLeon each had a chance to address the Commission, with the former detailing her nearly three decades of experience in parks and recreation service and the latter discussing more recent projects.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO