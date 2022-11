Mid-Buchanan is headed to the second round of the Class 1 District 8 tournament after defeating Polo 35-18 on Thursday night.

The Dragons won the toss and chose to receive the ball first. The Dragons utilized their speed and the ground-and-pound run game to march down the field on their opening drive. The Dragons marched 65 yards and the drive was capped off by an Xavier Arambula touchdown from four yards out.