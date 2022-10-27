Credit Suisse Group AG CS has enlarged the banking syndicate underwriting the rights issue and announced the reference price for the proposed CHF4 billion capital raise. It said new investors have committed to buying 462 million new shares at a purchase price of CHF3.82, equivalent to 94% of the volume weighted average price of Credit Suisse shares on Oct. 27 and 28, raising CHF1.76 billion.

