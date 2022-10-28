East Buchanan volleyball advances in Class 2 State tournament, coach Ryan Horn earns 150 wins

East Buchanan volleyball coach Ryan Horn holds a ‘Congrats, 150 career wins’ poster with his players on Oct. 27 after defeating Lafayette County in three sets during sectionals of the Class 2 State Tournament. Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

In the small town of Gower, Missouri, a Thursday night would usually mean a quiet night throughout the town, preparing for Friday Night Lights the next day.

This particular Thursday was different, as the Lafayette County Lady Huskers came to town for a Class 2 State Tournament matchup. The gymnasium was packed, and the entire student section stood out among the blue in their all white outfits.