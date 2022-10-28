ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gower, MO

East Buchanan volleyball advances in Class 2 State tournament, coach Ryan Horn earns 150 wins

By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i04Qm_0ipcNHJa00
East Buchanan volleyball coach Ryan Horn holds a ‘Congrats, 150 career wins’ poster with his players on Oct. 27 after defeating Lafayette County in three sets during sectionals of the Class 2 State Tournament. Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

In the small town of Gower, Missouri, a Thursday night would usually mean a quiet night throughout the town, preparing for Friday Night Lights the next day.

This particular Thursday was different, as the Lafayette County Lady Huskers came to town for a Class 2 State Tournament matchup. The gymnasium was packed, and the entire student section stood out among the blue in their all white outfits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North ousts Blue Springs in opening playoff game

LIBERTY — A slow start didn’t hinder Liberty North in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28. The Eagles found their grove in the second quarter and sailed away to victory as they defeated Blue Springs by a score of 37-7 in the Class 6 District 4 Quarterfinals.
LIBERTY, MO
kttn.com

SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46

A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

3 hospitalized after Nodaway County rear-end crash

NODAWAY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Avalon driven by Lareena L. Amlong, 58, Maryville, was eastbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Maryville. The car rear-ended a 2022 Honda Passport...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022

– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

17-year-old Laweson teenager demolishes SUV on Route D

A 17-year-old Lawson girl was hurt Sunday morning when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned and hit a fence east of Lawson. The teenager was treated at the scene and released. The accident happened on Route D at Blue Jay Trail Circle as the SUV was westbound on...
LAWSON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28. An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The pickup traveled north on...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV

The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill

On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
265
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy