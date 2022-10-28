Rihanna Debuts New Song 'Lift Me Up' As A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Just when we thought we would start the week Ye' free, nope. Kanye West is still out here doing the most. But one thing Ye' did this weekend, was apologize to the Black community. On Friday, Ye' issued an apology over his statements about George Floyd. We don't know what his wake up call was but Ye' actually realized what he said about Floyd was wrong. He said, “It hurt my people, it hurt the Black people." And of course Ye' will make it about himself and his issues, because he continued, “So I want to apologize to hurting them, because right now God is showing me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing — I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now.” Basically, he is realizing that with all of those companies dropping him and turning their backs as well as his fans, Ye' knows he messed up. But even after that apology, he hopped on social media calling the family of George Floyd greedy in a post. That post has since been deleted. Check out his apology and tell us what you think about it.

11 HOURS AGO