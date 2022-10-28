ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

25newsnow.com

25 Sports Football Friday Playoffs Week 1: Highlights

(25 News Now) - The high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with a number of local teams in action. In Class 7A, Pekin continued their dominant season with a 51-14 win against Plainfield Central to move to 10-0 on the year. Also in 7A, Normal Community rolled past Rockton Hononegah 44-13 to set up a second round matchup with Pekin.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5

Trib HSSN has video and audio football coverage of opening night of the 2022 WPIAL football playoffs on Friday with coverage concluding with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. We also have video coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball semifinals...

