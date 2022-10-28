(25 News Now) - The high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with a number of local teams in action. In Class 7A, Pekin continued their dominant season with a 51-14 win against Plainfield Central to move to 10-0 on the year. Also in 7A, Normal Community rolled past Rockton Hononegah 44-13 to set up a second round matchup with Pekin.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO