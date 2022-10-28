CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Oh Dunderbeck, oh Dunderbeck how could you be so mean "To ever have invented the sausage meat machine?"Now all the neighbors' cats and dogs will never more be seen "'Cause they've been ground to sausage meat in Dunderbeck's machine."Remember that old camp song, best known perhaps for a midcentury version by Tom Glazer & the Do-Re-Mi Children's Chorus? Didn't it always seem awfully gory and macabre – especially for a kids' song? Well, it happens there's a ghastly Chicago murder case dating back to 1897 that hews a little too close to the events of that song....

