vfpress.news
Living Fresh Market Fleshes Out Plans For Second Maywood Store
The remodeled interior of Living Fresh Market in Forest Park. The owners are looking to locate a second location in Maywood. | File. Sunday, October 30, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The developers of Living Fresh Market, the grocery store at 7520 Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park, gave...
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
CPS teacher, student face off in footwork challenge | Video
The student wanted to see if his teacher "still had it."
Inside Indiana Business
Fresh Start Market, Diaper Pantry open in Hammond
Franciscan Health Foundation has opened the doors to a new community resource to address food insecurity in northwest Indiana. The Fresh Start Market and Diaper Pantry in Hammond offers healthy foods, diapers, wipes, and other childcare essentials to community members in need. The new resources are part of the foundation’s phased approach, which also includes mobile markets and a food prescription program.
Chicago Hauntings: The grisly story of Adolph Luetgert murdering his wife in his sausage factory
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Oh Dunderbeck, oh Dunderbeck how could you be so mean "To ever have invented the sausage meat machine?"Now all the neighbors' cats and dogs will never more be seen "'Cause they've been ground to sausage meat in Dunderbeck's machine."Remember that old camp song, best known perhaps for a midcentury version by Tom Glazer & the Do-Re-Mi Children's Chorus? Didn't it always seem awfully gory and macabre – especially for a kids' song? Well, it happens there's a ghastly Chicago murder case dating back to 1897 that hews a little too close to the events of that song....
blockclubchicago.org
TikTok Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas Lands New Tour Bus For His Chicago Lessons After Months Of Fundraising
AUBURN GRESHAM — Chicago’s favorite urban historian has a cool new ride to cruise around town with, and his first goal is to offer more tours exploring the city’s history. After months of fundraising and community support, Shermann “Dilla” Thomas secured the funds to buy a tour...
Concord Common Apartments to host Halloween and Tree Planting Party Oct. 29
What: The Concords Commons Apartments Management team is hosting a Halloween and Tree Planting Party in celebration of the complex recent renovation. Apartment manager Francine Moore will be joined by Sharon Johnson of SAJ Construction and other guest to plant trees and showcase the updated property. “A lot of work...
Man, 33, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking toward his car around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Christiana Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan, police said. He suffered...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: Handgun Modified Into An Illegal High-Capacity Machine Gun
Handguns converted into high-capacity machine guns deadly fuel violence in Chicago. Kimberly Saunders was eating a gyro at a restaurant near downtown Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile commercial district around 10:30 p.m. in May she heard rapid-fire gunshots. “I swear I heard 20 shots,” she said. “As a kid, I...
Chicago shootings: 5 juveniles among 32 shot, 5 killed in Halloween weekend violence, CPD says
Five juveniles are among at least 32 people shot, five fatally in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
vfpress.news
Things To Do (Oct. 29 – Nov. 5)
The Prairie Path in Berkeley transformed into a spooky walkway (replete with real people in frightening costumes) for area young people on Oct. 30, 2021. The walkway will get a spooky makeover again on Sunday | File. Friday, October 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Drug Take Back...
vfpress.news
Gwendolyn Franklin, Last Surviving Child Of Walter And Quinella Hathaway, Dies At 93
Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Gwendolyn E. Hathaway Franklin, the last surviving child of Walter and Quinella Watson Hathaway — the heads of one of the most influential Black families in Maywood — died Oct. 24. She was 93. Her death was confirmed by close relatives.
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
fourteeneastmag.com
Pilot to Policy: Guaranteed Income spreads across Chicago
With $500 per month, Chicago aims to help low-income residents. Just over 5,000 Chicagoans are getting $500 a month in cash with zero stipulations, providing relief in light of a pandemic, shortages, layoffs, inflation and overall economic hardship. It’s called the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot and it is the first government-run guaranteed income pilot in Chicago.
Illinois Woman Leaves Store With a Cart Full of Booze, and Pocket Full of Heroin
An Orland Park, Illinois woman walked out of a grocery store with a cart full of booze that she didn't pay for. The funny part of the story, that wasn't really why she was arrested...PATCH. I forget my wallet all the time...I will leave for a store, or work, or...
Could Insulated Shelters for Homeless in Near West Side be in Jeopardy?
With a broom in one hand and a dustpan in the other, Stanley Brzozowski spends part of each day sweeping up around the homeless encampment where he lives. “If you look at other people’s places, you will see syringes, broken glass, beer bottles,” Brzozowski said. “There is none of that here.”
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail
A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
