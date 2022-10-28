Read full article on original website
Related
kadn.com
Few Showers Tonight; Clearing Skies Tomorrow
Scattered showers moved into the region this afternoon, and they're going to hang around through the early portions of tonight. Then, clearing skies will prevail by midday Wednesday allowing for a fairly quiet rest of the week. Rain will be fairly light this evening, but an isolated downpour can't be...
kadn.com
Scattered Showers by Tuesday Afternoon
It's been a spook-tacular Halloween across Acadiana with a mix of clouds and seasonable temperatures. We're going to hold onto those conditions this evening as trick-or-treaters hit the streets. But we're also keeping an eye on a disturbance moving into South Texas this evening that will bring scattered showers to the area by Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0