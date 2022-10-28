Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Perry County Man named Invest 606 Finalist with video game streaming business
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a fundraising opportunity for one Eastern Kentucky teacher’s e-sports club is now a full-fledged business. Nathan Lyttle of Perry County is the owner of Queen City Streams, where he hosts in-person and online gaming competitions and tournaments. The business began in 2019 and has grown to host events with hundreds of gamers from all over the nation.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylie Farmer
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kaylie Farmer is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Kaylie is a senior at Corbin High School where she has a 4.6 GPA. She is a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club, the Academic Team, the Red Cross Club, and she is on the bowling and tennis teams.
wymt.com
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - October 28, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end, but Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime rolls on! You can catch all the action from this week in the playlist above!
wymt.com
Officials confirm new water outage affecting parts of Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A little more than one month following a widespread water outage, we are told another one is underway. Officials with Harlan County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook page the outage is affecting the City of Evarts and customers of Black Mountain Utility District (BMUD).
15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County
A 15-year-old girl from London has been reported missing.
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
wnky.com
Collision in Laurel County leads to death of London police officer
LONDON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police says a London Police Department officer has died following a vehicle accident. KSP troopers responded around 12:49 a.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle collision located at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Road in London. KSP says an investigation...
kentuckytoday.com
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
wymt.com
Partners for Rural Impact Appalachia headquartered in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, local leaders and community members gathered for the Partners for Rural Impact Appalachia’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the organization’s new headquarters. The focus of the organization is ensuring all children living in rural places achieve success. One of the speakers at the...
somerset106.com
Somerset Ands Pulaski County Officials Dealing With String Of Road Sign Thefts
Officials in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Police and first responders are asking for help in stopping the thefts. City and county officials said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks. Somerset Streets and Road Director David Hargis said his crew is constantly busy replacing stolen street signs. First responders said not having a sign on a road could hurt their response to emergencies. Hargis added the East Lair Street sign has been stolen twice in recent weeks. Pulaski County road officials said they think kids are behind the thefts. They said some signs are taken more frequently than others because it may mean something to them. Somerset city officials said each sign and pole can cost more than $100 to replace.
WKYT 27
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out. WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out.
wymt.com
Crash involving car and tractor trailers causes delays in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An overnight crash in Rockcastle County meant delays for drivers on Interstate 75. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page posted about the incident. In the original post, officials say one car and two tractor-trailers crashed at mile marker 55...
indherald.com
Oneida man charged in DUI death of Kentucky police officer
LONDON, Ky. | An Oneida man has been charged with murder of a police officer following an alleged DUI accident that claimed the life of a law enforcement officer here Sunday morning. Casey P. Byrd, 36, has been arrested and charged in London, Ky. following the early-morning accident at the...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky city dealing with string of road sign thefts
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Somerset leaders asked for help in stopping the thefts. City and county leaders said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks.
WBIR
Oneida man faces murder charge in crash that killed KY police officer
LONDON, Ky. — An Oneida man faces a murder charge in a crash early Sunday that killed a Kentucky police officer. Kentucky State Police identified the defendant as Casey P. Byrd, 36. Authorities say he killed London Police Department Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, Ky., when he...
wymt.com
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died. According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:40 AM on Sunday morning. KSP says that a pickup truck was traveling north on Ky. 229 when it entered the intersection and collided with Officer Medlock’s patrol unit. His shift had begun at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening.
wymt.com
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
wymt.com
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. Witnesses told WKYT that the shooting happened at an elementary school bus stop with children nearby. Shawn Gilliam is a bus driver. He was dropping...
Pair of missing girls found safe in Laurel County
Have you seen these two? The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing 14-year-olds.
Comments / 0