Officials in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Police and first responders are asking for help in stopping the thefts. City and county officials said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks. Somerset Streets and Road Director David Hargis said his crew is constantly busy replacing stolen street signs. First responders said not having a sign on a road could hurt their response to emergencies. Hargis added the East Lair Street sign has been stolen twice in recent weeks. Pulaski County road officials said they think kids are behind the thefts. They said some signs are taken more frequently than others because it may mean something to them. Somerset city officials said each sign and pole can cost more than $100 to replace.

SOMERSET, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO