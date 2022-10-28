“Return to Dust,” the latest work from Chinese director Li Ruin (“River Road,” “Fly With the Crane”) won the top Golden Spike at the Seminci Valladolid Film Festival, Spain’s traditional arthouse platform, which this last week sold over 100,000 tickets for the second time in a row, a sign of much needed, if temporary, vitality in Spain’s desperately sagging art pic market. “An absorbing, beautifully framed drama that makes a virtue — possibly too much a virtue — of simplicity,” stated Variety’s Jessica Kiang in her Berlinale review, “Dust” is set in a decimated Chinese village, where a downtrodden couple...

17 MINUTES AGO