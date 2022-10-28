ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Kingsport man identified in second-degree murder

A Kingsport man was identified Monday as the body of a man found last week in South Holston Lake. Brian L. Morrison, 35, has been identified as the deceased man, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Sheriff’s office identifies victim found at Observation Knob Park

A homicide victim whose remains were discovered early Thursday at Bristol, Tennessee’s Observation Knob Park has been identified. A report from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says the victim was Brian L. Morrison, 45, of Kingsport. Two people have been charged in the case including Wanda Marie Ward who...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU's Watts SoCon cross country coach of the year

East Tennessee state cross country coach George Watts was chosen as the Southern Conference’s coach of the year after leading the Bucs to a second-place finish at the conference championship in St. John’s Island, South Carolina. ETSU’s Evan Guzman finished second to match the best finish by an...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Families all decked out for Science Hill's Topper Trunk or Treat

Thursday night’s Topper Trunk or Treat at Science Hill High School was a key stop for many Johnson City families looking to get some early trick-or-treating done. Student organizations and teachers at Science Hill put on their Halloween best, set up booths and handed out candy to local kids for two hours on Thursday evening. Local families strolled through Science Hill’s large cafeteria space collecting candy in a safe and weather-proof indoor environment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested

Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/31)

Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 31. There will be three...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
supertalk929.com

Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock

Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Elizabethton once again hosts lots of trick or treaters

ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was once again a great place for trick or treating, as little spooks and hobgoblins, accompanied by their parents, formed a long line along both sidewalks. Downtown merchants, civic groups and many other organizations set up booths outside the stores to pass out candy and other treats to a long line of children. Some of the organizations participating included the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Northeast State Community College, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Carter County Drug Prevention,
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

New Mural(s) in Town

It's been a busy few weeks for muralists in Johnson City. Several new murals have been completed or are nearing completion across downtown. On West Main Street, artist Steven Teller has painted a large mural across walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main beside the parking lot near the Pavilion at Founders Park. It features bluegrass instruments, quilt patterns and local flora.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Keep Kingsport Beautiful looking for volunteers

Keep Kingsport Beautiful has launched its 2022 Clean Team Membership Campaign and is encouraging those in the community to join the effort to help keep Kingsport beautiful. The chamber program throughout the year has kept busy, partnering with three Kingsport elementary schools to establish roughly 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens where children can learn about the importance of pollinator conservation.
KINGSPORT, TN

