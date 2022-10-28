Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Hawkins Co. Jail: Don Wells released early Sunday morning
The father of missing Summer Wells was released from Hawkins County Jail early Sunday morning, according to workers at the facility.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport man identified in second-degree murder
A Kingsport man was identified Monday as the body of a man found last week in South Holston Lake. Brian L. Morrison, 35, has been identified as the deceased man, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
2 Persons Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Bristol Highway in Johnson City on Thursday afternoon. According to a Johnson City Police Department spokesperson, the crash was a head-on collision. Officers arrived on the scene at 12:57 p.m.
supertalk929.com
Sheriff’s office identifies victim found at Observation Knob Park
A homicide victim whose remains were discovered early Thursday at Bristol, Tennessee’s Observation Knob Park has been identified. A report from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says the victim was Brian L. Morrison, 45, of Kingsport. Two people have been charged in the case including Wanda Marie Ward who...
Johnson City Press
ETSU's Watts SoCon cross country coach of the year
East Tennessee state cross country coach George Watts was chosen as the Southern Conference’s coach of the year after leading the Bucs to a second-place finish at the conference championship in St. John’s Island, South Carolina. ETSU’s Evan Guzman finished second to match the best finish by an...
Johnson City Press
Families all decked out for Science Hill's Topper Trunk or Treat
Thursday night’s Topper Trunk or Treat at Science Hill High School was a key stop for many Johnson City families looking to get some early trick-or-treating done. Student organizations and teachers at Science Hill put on their Halloween best, set up booths and handed out candy to local kids for two hours on Thursday evening. Local families strolled through Science Hill’s large cafeteria space collecting candy in a safe and weather-proof indoor environment.
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested
Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
Johnson City Press
Bridge dedication for Coach Duard Walker is highlight of homecoming at Milligan
ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of homecoming at Milligan University was the chance to honor one of the school’s most honored student athletes and most distinguished faculty members. Just before the annual homecoming parade, a large number of alumni and friends walked to the bridge that creates...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff's deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the gun was in...
Johnson City Press
Award-winning author Silas House to talk at Johnson City Public Library
Johnson City Public Library is partnering with Atlas Books to hold an author talk with award-winning novelist Silas House. House will speak at the library on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting
The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police: Man wanted out of Chattanooga rams Weber City patrol car, runs from police
The public is asked to call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office if they see a car that fled from Weber City police Friday afternoon.
Kingsport PD: No serious injuries in 12-car crash on I-26
A crash involving 12 cars on I-26 westbound closed both lanes Monday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The incident resulted from a four-vehicle collision.
Johnson City Press
Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/31)
Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 31. There will be three...
Almost six months after disappearance, Kingsport family still searching for son
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been almost six months since a Tri-Cities man who was scheduled to take a bus from Knoxville to Johnson City disappeared. Jeremy Stout had a ticket for a Greyhound bus on May 7 that Knoxville police said was used, but they can’t confirm whether or not he actually got on […]
supertalk929.com
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock
Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton once again hosts lots of trick or treaters
ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was once again a great place for trick or treating, as little spooks and hobgoblins, accompanied by their parents, formed a long line along both sidewalks. Downtown merchants, civic groups and many other organizations set up booths outside the stores to pass out candy and other treats to a long line of children. Some of the organizations participating included the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Northeast State Community College, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Carter County Drug Prevention,
Johnson City Press
New Mural(s) in Town
It's been a busy few weeks for muralists in Johnson City. Several new murals have been completed or are nearing completion across downtown. On West Main Street, artist Steven Teller has painted a large mural across walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main beside the parking lot near the Pavilion at Founders Park. It features bluegrass instruments, quilt patterns and local flora.
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful looking for volunteers
Keep Kingsport Beautiful has launched its 2022 Clean Team Membership Campaign and is encouraging those in the community to join the effort to help keep Kingsport beautiful. The chamber program throughout the year has kept busy, partnering with three Kingsport elementary schools to establish roughly 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens where children can learn about the importance of pollinator conservation.
Comments / 0