Tooele, UT

KSLTV

SLCPD search for suspect that robbed two banks within four minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Local police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two banks within four minutes on Friday. According to the Salt Lake City Police statement, someone called 9-1-1 alleging that a man walked into the Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North and demanded cash at approximately 9:10 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Shots fired during road rage incident in Kaysville, say police

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A man is in police custody after he shot at another car in a road rage incident on Interstate 15 Monday. Two cars were traveling South on I-15 in Kaysville, where Sgt. Roy Carlson of Utah Highway Patrol said something happened to make the drivers angry, and one driver pulled out a gun and shot the other car on the passenger side.
KAYSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Suspect outstanding after attempted kidnapping of teen in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl is still pretty shaken up, according to police, after a man attempted to kidnap her from Cornbelly’s in Lehi Saturday night. Officials with the Lehi Police Department said the teen left the corn maze at approximately 10:30 p.m., and was heading to the parking lot to meet up with her ride, when the suspect approached her and grabbed her shoulders.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Woman shot in the shoulder while driving in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning while police say she was driving in West Valley City. Lt. Steve Burke with the West Valley City Police Department said the victim, identified as Andashell Orozco, was in a car, heading northbound on 3200 West, when she was hit in the shoulder at approximately 1:30 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman injured at Halloween house party shooting

OGDEN, Utah — A woman was shot in the leg at a Halloween party early Sunday morning. The party was near 900 N Gramercy Ave in Ogden. An argument broke out and someone fired shots, one of which hit a woman who happened to be in the crossfire. She...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

