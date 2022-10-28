ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Rihanna Debuts New Song 'Lift Me Up' As A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

By Tony M. Centeno
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zaezm_0ipcJ8JS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHpss_0ipcJ8JS00

Rihanna is back with her first solo track in six years, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere.

On Friday, October 28, the 9x Grammy award winner released "Lift Me Up" off the official soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . The song acts as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman that was co-written by Tems , Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coolger and Rihanna herself. It was recorded in five countries and is produced by Göransson. Along with "Lift Me Up," Rihanna also has another ballad on the soundtrack, "Born Again." Both songs will appear during the film's beginning and end credits.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life," Tems said about the record. "I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

"Lift Me Up" is Rihanna's first solo single since 2016 when she delivered her ANTI album. The album contains hit songs like "Work" featuring Drake , "Needed Me" "Love On The Brain," "Kiss It Better" and "Sex With Me" which appears on the deluxe version. Since then, RiRi teamed up with other artists for songs like N.E.R.D.'s "Lemon" (2017), DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" (2017) and PARTYNEXTDOOR's "Believe It" (2020).

The singer from Barbados has been teasing her ninth studio album for years at this point. After she dropped ANTI , Rihanna became focused on her array of businesses like Fenty Beauty , Savage X Fenty , and other ventures. The income from all of her brands landed her on Forbes' coveted billionaires list last year. In addition to all of her accolades, she also became a mother for the first time earlier this year when she welcomed her baby boy alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky .

Listen to Rihanna's new song on iHeartRadio now!

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Spark Baecation Rumours With Matching IG Uploads

The Memphis-born artist rapped about his crush on the shoe designer back in 2015 on “Down In the DM.”. Years after Yo Gotti rapped about his “crush” on Angela Simmons during his 2015 hit song, “Down In the DM,” the two have begun sparking relationship rumours – first with a night of partying back in September, and now with an apparent baecation, according to their most recent Instagram uploads, anyway.
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Watch: Drake Surprises Crowd At Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest 6

Lil Wayne brought back his beloved music festival and invited a slew of all-stars to hit the stage including surprise guest Drake. On Saturday, October 29, Lil WeezyAna Fest 6 went down at Champions Square in New Orleans. Wayne posted the updated lineup last week which boasted performances from Rick Ross, Quavo & Takeoff, Cam'ron, Babyface Ray, Rob49, Mellow Rackz and more. Midway through his headlining set, the Young Money founder shocked the crowd by bringing out Drake. The Canadian rapper joined forces with Weezy to perform hits like "She Will," and "The Motto." Drizzy also got to perform "God’s Plan," "In My Feelings" and "Nonstop."
ATLANTA, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features

He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
People

Saweetie Addresses Rumors About Past Flames on New Album The Single Life: 'Time for Me to Speak Up'

The rapper talked new music and her single status at "The Single Life Night," hosted with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Saweetie wants everyone to know she is a proud single woman. The rap star tells PEOPLE that her new album, The Single Life, is "my testimony as a single woman and what I've been through, the good and the bad." "I feel like a lot of my private love life has been publicized on the media and the internet, so it's time for me to speak up," Saweetie, 29,...
NYLON

North West Dressed As Aaliyah For Halloween

It’s already a spooky time in the Kardashian household, with Kim Kardashian busy denouncing the anti-Semitic comments of her ex-husband, but Halloween came early for the Kardashian-West kids, who are no doubt going to inspire a last-minute costume change for children and adults alike before this weekend. All of...
hotnewhiphop.com

India Royale Boasts About Single Life Amid Lil Durk Split

The Chicago rapper’s fiancee tweeted about her current relationship status. Lil Durk may have deemed India Royale his forever love — but India seems to be on a different page these days. Last week, Durkio posted posted and deleted a TikTok video, tagging India with audio of a snippet that rapped, “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
Deadline

New York Times Op-Docs Premieres Award-Winning Short ‘Long Line Of Ladies,’ On Ritual Welcoming Indigenous American Girl Into Womanhood

EXCLUSIVE: The award-winning documentary Long Line of Ladies, about a 13-year-old Native American girl’s coming of age ceremony in the Karuk tradition, will premiere on the New York Times Op-Docs channels Tuesday, the first day of Indigenous Peoples Day. The film directed by Shaandiin Tome and Oscar winner Rayka Zehtabchi offers an intimate look at the experience of Ahtyirahm “Ahty” Allen, a member of the Karuk Tribe of Northern California, as she prepares for her “Ihuk” or Flower Dance – a once-dormant ritual that “takes place after young women in her community have their first period.” As part of the ceremony, Ahty will fast...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

The 3 Netflix series dominating the streamer in the US today

The top-performing Netflix series in the US at the moment include everything from a new horror anthology to a hit series from the Netflix creator with the hot hand at the moment (Ryan Murphy), as well as a heartfelt book-to-Netflix-show adaptation that’s in the #1 spot on the streaming giant today.
NEW JERSEY STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Takes Shots At His Baby Mamas

YB had a lot to say through his producer’s account. Yesterday (October 28), rapper NBA YoungBoy had a lot to get off his chest. Since he doesn’t have a personal Instagram account, he had to use his producer’s page to address some tweets written by his baby mothers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby’s Son Told Him Google Says He’s “Only” Worth $5Mill

The rapper wasn’t aware of the “inaccurate” assessment until his son was teased by a classmate. Josiah “Lil Baby” Jones is currently one of the most accomplished and prolific rappers of our time. With endless amounts of praise, including Grammy and BET Awards, no one can argue with the success of the Atlanta musician…except for maybe Google.
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy