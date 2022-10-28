Read full article on original website
Organize Arizona hosts Vote Expo to bring awareness to voters
On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Organize Arizona hosted a family-friendly community event called Vote Expo.
YPD hosts 12th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat
The Yuma Police Department, with help from the Yuma County Fair Inc. and the City of Yuma is hosting the 12th annual "Scary & Safe Trick or Treat" event at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
Yuma County candidates go head to head for a seat on the state senate
In less than two weeks, two local candidates for State Senate will fill find out who comes out on top.
Yuma Chamber Expo to feature 80 vendors
The Caballeros de Yuma will also be raffling off a Mustang.
Central Union high Students win nationwide challenge
Three high school students won the educational creativity challenge.
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
Get ready to dance! Make your plans for the second annual Fiesta Mexicana
Westwind RV & Golf Resort presents the second annual Fiesta De Noche
School threat on social media in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m.
Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona
A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25.
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border.
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery.
The Beat, October 19-October 28
HEBER — According to police records, a theft was reported from an area in Heber the morning of Wednesday, October 19. The items in question were described as two wallets and a phone charger that were allegedly taken from vehicle some time the night prior. Tractor troubles. IMPERIAL —...
POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley
BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.
Double trouble! Matadors men’s and women’s soccer teams claim Region I titles!!
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's soccer team looked for their second second consecutive Region I Title on Friday. The Matadors entered the late afternoon contest with revenge on their minds. Arizona Western's lone loss in conference play this season game on the road at Yavapai on October 5th. The Matadors lost on that day 2-1 and on Friday, the Matadors returned the favor with a 2-1 at Matador Field.
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect.
Spartans stun Wildcats by a whisker
BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High Wildcats hosted the Central Union High Spartans Friday night in the 79th edition of their eternal rivalry over the Victory Bell, and the centennial season of football existing for their programs as well. For the Wildcats, it was an opportunity to defend their...
