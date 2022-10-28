YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's soccer team looked for their second second consecutive Region I Title on Friday. The Matadors entered the late afternoon contest with revenge on their minds. Arizona Western's lone loss in conference play this season game on the road at Yavapai on October 5th. The Matadors lost on that day 2-1 and on Friday, the Matadors returned the favor with a 2-1 at Matador Field.

