Yuma, AZ

birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

School threat on social media in Yuma

The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona

A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

The Beat, October 19-October 28

HEBER — According to police records, a theft was reported from an area in Heber the morning of Wednesday, October 19. The items in question were described as two wallets and a phone charger that were allegedly taken from vehicle some time the night prior. Tractor troubles. IMPERIAL —...
HEBER, CA
kyma.com

POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Double trouble! Matadors men’s and women’s soccer teams claim Region I titles!!

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's soccer team looked for their second second consecutive Region I Title on Friday. The Matadors entered the late afternoon contest with revenge on their minds. Arizona Western's lone loss in conference play this season game on the road at Yavapai on October 5th. The Matadors lost on that day 2-1 and on Friday, the Matadors returned the favor with a 2-1 at Matador Field.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Spartans stun Wildcats by a whisker

BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High Wildcats hosted the Central Union High Spartans Friday night in the 79th edition of their eternal rivalry over the Victory Bell, and the centennial season of football existing for their programs as well. For the Wildcats, it was an opportunity to defend their...
BRAWLEY, CA

