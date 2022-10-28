Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Ocean Springs Greyhounds vs. Gulfport Admirals
Ocean Springs and Gulfport have been on a crash course all season long with a combined overall record of 16-1 and a combined district record of 10-0. Ocean Springs riding a 12-game winning streak in district play to go along with an 18-game heater in regular season games. Greyhounds wrap...
wxxv25.com
Inaugural Most Holy Trinity Gumbo Festival this weekend
Mark your calendars and get ready to have a good time this weekend in Pass Christian. The inaugural Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Gumbo Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. Along with the namesake gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the three-day event will feature multiple music acts, a car...
wxxv25.com
City of Bay St. Louis hosted Witches Walk 2022
Do you believe in magic? Witches were spotted in Bay St. Louis on Saturday. Witches Walk participants had a full day of eating, drinking, and shopping throughout Old Town with event specials going on all day. The Shops of Century Hall held the best broom decorating contest and invited witches...
wxxv25.com
10/29 – Rob knight’s Jackson County TORNADO WARNING
Multiple tornado warnings are being indicated by Doppler in SE Jackson County. Stay safe and stay weather aware…
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating Sunday night shooting
Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night. Police said a call came in about 10:24 p.m. about a shooting. When officers arrived, then found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
wxxv25.com
Charges against woman in domestic dispute upgraded to murder
A Harrison County woman who was charged with shooting a man during a domestic dispute has had those charges upgraded after he died. Sheriff Troy Peterson, said Thursday that 39-year-old Edna Rivers was charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence in the shooting of 35-year-old Kendray Stallworth during a domestic dispute on Wednesday evening.
wxxv25.com
Lyman Elementary students dress up as ‘idioms’ for figure of speech lessons
Teachers are getting creative in the classroom with hopes of it helping their students learn. Fourth graders at Lyman Elementary are learning about figures of speech and teacher Katie Papania noticed her students were struggling with idioms. Taking advantage of Halloween, she thought it would be a great idea for...
wxxv25.com
Over 3,000 local children had fun at the Boo Bash in Gulfport this weekend
The Gulfport Sportsplex was transformed into a Halloween-town over the weekend for kids and families to get into the spooky spirit. Over 3,000 children and parents attended the city’s annual Boo Bash. Kids played at a variety of game stations and took pictures with different photo props all through the day. Refreshments and food were also given out, along with trick-or-treating and a dance floor.
wxxv25.com
Coroner identifies man who died in officer-involved shooting in Vancleave
A man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Friday. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a shots fired call at Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave about 5 p.m. Friday. When they got there, deputies met by an armed man who pointed a gun at the deputies. The deputies fired and the man died on scene.
Comments / 0