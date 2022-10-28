The Gulfport Sportsplex was transformed into a Halloween-town over the weekend for kids and families to get into the spooky spirit. Over 3,000 children and parents attended the city’s annual Boo Bash. Kids played at a variety of game stations and took pictures with different photo props all through the day. Refreshments and food were also given out, along with trick-or-treating and a dance floor.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO