Gulfport, MS

Inaugural Most Holy Trinity Gumbo Festival this weekend

Mark your calendars and get ready to have a good time this weekend in Pass Christian. The inaugural Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Gumbo Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. Along with the namesake gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the three-day event will feature multiple music acts, a car...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
City of Bay St. Louis hosted Witches Walk 2022

Do you believe in magic? Witches were spotted in Bay St. Louis on Saturday. Witches Walk participants had a full day of eating, drinking, and shopping throughout Old Town with event specials going on all day. The Shops of Century Hall held the best broom decorating contest and invited witches...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Gulfport Police investigating Sunday night shooting

Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night. Police said a call came in about 10:24 p.m. about a shooting. When officers arrived, then found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
GULFPORT, MS
Charges against woman in domestic dispute upgraded to murder

A Harrison County woman who was charged with shooting a man during a domestic dispute has had those charges upgraded after he died. Sheriff Troy Peterson, said Thursday that 39-year-old Edna Rivers was charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence in the shooting of 35-year-old Kendray Stallworth during a domestic dispute on Wednesday evening.
GULFPORT, MS
Over 3,000 local children had fun at the Boo Bash in Gulfport this weekend

The Gulfport Sportsplex was transformed into a Halloween-town over the weekend for kids and families to get into the spooky spirit. Over 3,000 children and parents attended the city’s annual Boo Bash. Kids played at a variety of game stations and took pictures with different photo props all through the day. Refreshments and food were also given out, along with trick-or-treating and a dance floor.
GULFPORT, MS
Coroner identifies man who died in officer-involved shooting in Vancleave

A man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Friday. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a shots fired call at Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave about 5 p.m. Friday. When they got there, deputies met by an armed man who pointed a gun at the deputies. The deputies fired and the man died on scene.
VANCLEAVE, MS

