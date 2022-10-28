Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay in Washington's top six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches first apple
Mayfield had his first assist of the season as the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday. Mayfield is far from an offensive presence, as he has never reached the 20-point threshold in a season, so any offense he provides is a bonus. Mayfield has already potted two goals and could be on his way to eclipsing the career high of four he had in 2018-19. Mayfield's main asset is his play in the defensive zone, and once again, he is doing well there, as indicated by his plus-3 rating.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Returned to AHL
Leivo was sent to AHL Springfield on Saturday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo was the odd man out as the Blues activated Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) from injured reserve. Leivo has gone pointless in three games for St. Louis this season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Scores, records 77 yards
Lamb recorded five receptions on seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears. Lamb narrowly beat out Dalton Schultz to lead Dallas in receiving yards, and he now has 13 targets combined in the two games since Dak Prescott has returned. Lamb's performance was highlighted by receptions of 22 and 21 yards -- the latter of which went for his third touchdown of the season. He has still yet to surpass the century mark in a game this season, but Lamb has at least 70 yards in five of eight contests.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Solid numbers in Week 8 win
Jefferson brought in six of eight targets for 98 yards in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Jefferson co-led the Vikings in receptions and paced the team in both yardage and targets, but he had an almost quiet performance by his lofty standards against a Cardinals defense that's proven adept at slowing down top receivers all season. The third-year star saw his three-game streak of 100-yard performances snapped in the process, albeit barely, but he'll have a solid opportunity to get back over the century mark against a Commanders defense that's given up plenty of chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Poor outing against Pelicans
Booker ended Friday's 124-111 victory over the Pelicans with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes. Booker was coming off three straight games with at least 30 points, but he was unable to maintain the same consistency and delivered his worst outing of the campaign. There's nothing to see here outside of the fact that his was just a bad outing, and Booker's fantasy upside shouldn't see any changes going forward.
CBS Sports
Jets' Chris Streveler: Gets call to active roster
The Jets elevated Streveler from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Streveler was signed to the Jets' practice squad after being waived by the team ahead of the initial 53-man roster deadline and will...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday
Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
CBS Sports
Titans' Nate Davis: Ready to return
Davis (foot) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans. Davis missed two consecutive games with the foot injury, but he'll return after logging limited practices throughout the week. He should return to his typical role as the Titans' top right guard.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry has never opened a season on this kind of scoring binge, and the Warriors will be just fine
The Golden State Warriors are 3-4 to open the season with consecutive losses to the Hornets and Pistons, who did away with the Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night. Golden State has now given up at least 120 points in each of its first seven games to start the season. That's...
Comments / 0