Goodyear families enjoy Lunch and Literacy on the Lawn

By LAUREN MCDONALD lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 3 days ago
Jazz music floated across the playground at Goodyear Elementary School on Thursday as students and parents lounged on blankets in the grass during the fourth annual Lunch and Literacy on the Lawn event.

Parents dropped by the school during their children’s lunch break to participate in the event, which was supported by numerous community groups, including the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, Community Church, the Junior Women’s League, the Boys & Girls Club and Amerigroup.

