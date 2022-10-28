Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Businesses were booming in Parkersburg
The Parkersburg Upholstering Company has been incorporated at Charleston with a capital of $28,000. The shares are $100 each and are held by William Bentley, E.C. Gerwig; Wm. Noll and Charles Koethe, of Pittsburgh; Wm. Mitchell and G.L. Hendershot. The STATE JOURNAL had an account of this new industry several...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Daniel Lee Winter
Daniel Lee Winter, 55, of Talbott, TN, formerly of Ripley, WV, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. A memorial service to celebrate Daniel’s life will be held Saturday, November 5th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Jimmy Compton officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Lions Club holds race to benefit sight program
PARKERSBURG — The Lions Club of Parkersburg hosted its 2022 Halloween 5K Run and Walk for Sight Saturday morning at City Park. Participants were given the opportunity to not only win a medal for their finish in the race but also take home a trophy for best costume. Before...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Rotary takes pride in wreath program
BELPRE — The Belpre Rotary Club and local veterans each December participate in the Wreaths Across America program at the Cedarville Cemetery. The cemetery on Cemetery Drive between Cross and West streets overlooks the Ohio River and is the final resting place for many American Revolutionary War soldiers. “When...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dianna L. Gaskins
Dianna L. Gaskins left this earthly realm peacefully in the comfort of her home on Oct. 30, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, located at 314 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, followed by burial at Rainbow Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Funding database subject of class
PARKERSBURG — A free class about a database that will aid non-profit groups find funding will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. The Foundation Directory Online is among the most comprehensive prospect research tools for fundraisers with more than 239,000...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Officials optimistic power station will find a buyer
ST. MARYS — Although the deal to purchase the Pleasants Power Station has been withdrawn, local officials still have hopes a buyer can be found to ensure the plant will operate for years to come. Jay Powell, President of Pleasants County Commission, said he was told by the prospective...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
WTAP
West Virginia Marching Band Invitational results
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several high school marching bands in the Mid-Ohio Valley attended the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening. Over 40 high school marching bands competed and were judged on different categories. They got judged on Percussion, Drum Majors, Color Guard, and overall performance among other things.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa receives awards
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has received two awards. The downtown Parkersburg landmark has received the 2022’s Best Historic Site in “WV Weddings Magazine” and was named West Virginia’s Most Haunted Hotel by Thrillist, a New York-based media company. Sydney Weber, wedding and...
Utility assistance available to West Virginia homeowners
CHARLESTON, W.VA (Hinton News) — A nip in the air reminds us that winter is coming, so now is a great time for homeowners behind in their utility payments to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, the program can also cover past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and other costs. A full list of eligible expenses is available online at www.wvhomerescue.com. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dolores (DJ) Eileen Johnson
Dolores (DJ) Eileen Johnson, 84, of Vincent, died Oct. 28, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Dolores was born on Sept. 25th, 1938 in Belpre, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Floyd Shirley Way and Elnora Sloter Way. Dolores was a 1956 graduate of Vincent High School and worked...
WDTV
Medical Weight Management services to be offered at Glenville clinic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Medicine Medical Weight Management program will soon begin offering in-person appointments at its Glenville clinic. The appointments will be offered on the second Tuesday at the Glenville clinic beginning January 2023. Telemedicine appointments for the program have been available to patients throughout West Virginia...
WTAP
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
Huntington hangs 70 on St. Albans
No. 1 Huntington hosted (0-8) St. Albans, and the back ups were in by the second half.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre City Schools levy back on November ballot
BELPRE — Belpre residents will once again vote on a school levy this November. The levy in May failed to pass by 83 votes with 989 against and 906 for. The concept for the levy stays the same, with the money going to the construction of a consolidated PreK-12 school, but the amount has changed.
