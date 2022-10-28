ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Businesses were booming in Parkersburg

The Parkersburg Upholstering Company has been incorporated at Charleston with a capital of $28,000. The shares are $100 each and are held by William Bentley, E.C. Gerwig; Wm. Noll and Charles Koethe, of Pittsburgh; Wm. Mitchell and G.L. Hendershot. The STATE JOURNAL had an account of this new industry several...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Daniel Lee Winter

Daniel Lee Winter, 55, of Talbott, TN, formerly of Ripley, WV, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. A memorial service to celebrate Daniel’s life will be held Saturday, November 5th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Jimmy Compton officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
TALBOTT, TN
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Lions Club holds race to benefit sight program

PARKERSBURG — The Lions Club of Parkersburg hosted its 2022 Halloween 5K Run and Walk for Sight Saturday morning at City Park. Participants were given the opportunity to not only win a medal for their finish in the race but also take home a trophy for best costume. Before...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre Rotary takes pride in wreath program

BELPRE — The Belpre Rotary Club and local veterans each December participate in the Wreaths Across America program at the Cedarville Cemetery. The cemetery on Cemetery Drive between Cross and West streets overlooks the Ohio River and is the final resting place for many American Revolutionary War soldiers. “When...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider

Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dianna L. Gaskins

Dianna L. Gaskins left this earthly realm peacefully in the comfort of her home on Oct. 30, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, located at 314 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, followed by burial at Rainbow Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Funding database subject of class

PARKERSBURG — A free class about a database that will aid non-profit groups find funding will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. The Foundation Directory Online is among the most comprehensive prospect research tools for fundraisers with more than 239,000...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Officials optimistic power station will find a buyer

ST. MARYS — Although the deal to purchase the Pleasants Power Station has been withdrawn, local officials still have hopes a buyer can be found to ensure the plant will operate for years to come. Jay Powell, President of Pleasants County Commission, said he was told by the prospective...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service

PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Marching Band Invitational results

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several high school marching bands in the Mid-Ohio Valley attended the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening. Over 40 high school marching bands competed and were judged on different categories. They got judged on Percussion, Drum Majors, Color Guard, and overall performance among other things.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa receives awards

PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has received two awards. The downtown Parkersburg landmark has received the 2022’s Best Historic Site in “WV Weddings Magazine” and was named West Virginia’s Most Haunted Hotel by Thrillist, a New York-based media company. Sydney Weber, wedding and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Hinton News

Utility assistance available to West Virginia homeowners

CHARLESTON, W.VA (Hinton News) — A nip in the air reminds us that winter is coming, so now is a great time for homeowners behind in their utility payments to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, the program can also cover past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and other costs. A full list of eligible expenses is available online at www.wvhomerescue.com. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dolores (DJ) Eileen Johnson

Dolores (DJ) Eileen Johnson, 84, of Vincent, died Oct. 28, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Dolores was born on Sept. 25th, 1938 in Belpre, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Floyd Shirley Way and Elnora Sloter Way. Dolores was a 1956 graduate of Vincent High School and worked...
VINCENT, OH
WDTV

Medical Weight Management services to be offered at Glenville clinic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Medicine Medical Weight Management program will soon begin offering in-person appointments at its Glenville clinic. The appointments will be offered on the second Tuesday at the Glenville clinic beginning January 2023. Telemedicine appointments for the program have been available to patients throughout West Virginia...
GLENVILLE, WV
WTAP

Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre City Schools levy back on November ballot

BELPRE — Belpre residents will once again vote on a school levy this November. The levy in May failed to pass by 83 votes with 989 against and 906 for. The concept for the levy stays the same, with the money going to the construction of a consolidated PreK-12 school, but the amount has changed.
BELPRE, OH

