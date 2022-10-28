ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Hurricane downs host Big Reds to win MSAC crown

PARKERSBURG — The Hurricane volleyball program of head coach Allie Douglas made history here Saturday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse during the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament. The host and third-seeded Big Reds were denied a MSAC repeat after the top-seeded Redskins secured their first title thanks to...
HURRICANE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

W.VA. STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Williamstown boys capture state XC gold

ONA — On one end, Williamstown boys cross country coach Cliff Taylor came up on the short end of a friendly competition with his brother who coaches the Yellowjackets’ girls team. No hard feelings since both programs won a Class A state championship. As a bonus, members from...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Patriots hang on to win wild one over Wheeling Park

PARKERSBURG — Senior night wasn’t anything short of eventful, as Parkersburg South took care of business behind a jam-packed second half to down Wheeling Park, 32-27. A slow offensive start for the Patriots (8-1) with only 86 yards of total offense in the first half was boosted by a 90-yard punt return for a score from Cyrus Traugh with 21 seconds left in the first quarter. It was a game full of long plays, as that one finally jumpstarted the offense.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Results 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. 46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest. Results are broken down by class as follows: Class […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spring Valley pulls away from Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — No. 7 Spring Valley took care of business here Friday night at Stadium Field as the Timberwolves handed No. 18 Parkersburg a 26-10 Mountain State Athletic Conference setback. Despite losing starting tailback Bruin Booth to a broken neck last week, junior Garryk McFeeley went for game-highs of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Glenville State hangs on, dramatically topples WV State

GLENVILLE — Sean Scott’s interception of Donovan Riddick ended West Virginia State’s final drive here Saturday afternoon inside Morris Stadium as Glenville State managed to run out the final 5:26 of the affair en route to a 31-30 Mountain East Conference victory. GSU (5-4, 4-4), which returns...
GLENVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

G-men set to square off with West Virginia State

GLENVILLE — The Glenville State University football team has responded each time its lost a game with a win the following week. That task will be anything but easy come 1 p.m. Saturday at Morris Stadium when the G-men (4-4, 3-4) welcome in West Virginia State (5-3, 4-3) for a Mountain East Conference showdown.
GLENVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Ironton Tribune

Two men indicted for copper theft

Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
IRONTON, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Businesses were booming in Parkersburg

The Parkersburg Upholstering Company has been incorporated at Charleston with a capital of $28,000. The shares are $100 each and are held by William Bentley, E.C. Gerwig; Wm. Noll and Charles Koethe, of Pittsburgh; Wm. Mitchell and G.L. Hendershot. The STATE JOURNAL had an account of this new industry several...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Phillip James Belt

Phillip James Belt, 71, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Oct. 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. There will be a family and friends celebration of Phil’s life at a later date. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Belt family.
ELIZABETH, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider

Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre City Schools levy back on November ballot

BELPRE — Belpre residents will once again vote on a school levy this November. The levy in May failed to pass by 83 votes with 989 against and 906 for. The concept for the levy stays the same, with the money going to the construction of a consolidated PreK-12 school, but the amount has changed.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WOOD COUNTY, WV

