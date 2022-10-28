Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hurricane downs host Big Reds to win MSAC crown
PARKERSBURG — The Hurricane volleyball program of head coach Allie Douglas made history here Saturday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse during the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament. The host and third-seeded Big Reds were denied a MSAC repeat after the top-seeded Redskins secured their first title thanks to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W. VA. STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Sauro finishes 1st as Yellowjacket girls outlast Doddridge
ONA — Williamstown tipped the scales in its favor in time for Saturday’s W.Va. Class A State Cross Country Meet when one of their runners managed to return from an injury hiatus that lasted six weeks. Sophomore Alyssa Sauro, who recently joined team workouts after rehabbing from shin...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.VA. STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Williamstown boys capture state XC gold
ONA — On one end, Williamstown boys cross country coach Cliff Taylor came up on the short end of a friendly competition with his brother who coaches the Yellowjackets’ girls team. No hard feelings since both programs won a Class A state championship. As a bonus, members from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Patriots hang on to win wild one over Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Senior night wasn’t anything short of eventful, as Parkersburg South took care of business behind a jam-packed second half to down Wheeling Park, 32-27. A slow offensive start for the Patriots (8-1) with only 86 yards of total offense in the first half was boosted by a 90-yard punt return for a score from Cyrus Traugh with 21 seconds left in the first quarter. It was a game full of long plays, as that one finally jumpstarted the offense.
West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Results 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. 46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest. Results are broken down by class as follows: Class […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spring Valley pulls away from Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — No. 7 Spring Valley took care of business here Friday night at Stadium Field as the Timberwolves handed No. 18 Parkersburg a 26-10 Mountain State Athletic Conference setback. Despite losing starting tailback Bruin Booth to a broken neck last week, junior Garryk McFeeley went for game-highs of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State hangs on, dramatically topples WV State
GLENVILLE — Sean Scott’s interception of Donovan Riddick ended West Virginia State’s final drive here Saturday afternoon inside Morris Stadium as Glenville State managed to run out the final 5:26 of the affair en route to a 31-30 Mountain East Conference victory. GSU (5-4, 4-4), which returns...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
G-men set to square off with West Virginia State
GLENVILLE — The Glenville State University football team has responded each time its lost a game with a win the following week. That task will be anything but easy come 1 p.m. Saturday at Morris Stadium when the G-men (4-4, 3-4) welcome in West Virginia State (5-3, 4-3) for a Mountain East Conference showdown.
WATCH: Huff after loss to Coastal Carolina
Marshall football hosted (6-1) Coastal Carolina for their homecoming night, and lost the final 24-13.
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
Ironton Tribune
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Businesses were booming in Parkersburg
The Parkersburg Upholstering Company has been incorporated at Charleston with a capital of $28,000. The shares are $100 each and are held by William Bentley, E.C. Gerwig; Wm. Noll and Charles Koethe, of Pittsburgh; Wm. Mitchell and G.L. Hendershot. The STATE JOURNAL had an account of this new industry several...
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Phillip James Belt
Phillip James Belt, 71, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Oct. 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. There will be a family and friends celebration of Phil’s life at a later date. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Belt family.
New I-64 Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in West Virginia set to open this week
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is expected to happen on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT). An official with the West Virginia DOT, Randy Damron, tells 13 News that traffic will open up on the bridge […]
West Virginia organization seeking volunteers for Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The group that honors its namesake by providing a delicious Thanksgiving meal to those who need one is in need of a little help themselves this year. The Kanawha Valley Collective is once again looking for volunteers to help with the annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner. They need people to cook […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre City Schools levy back on November ballot
BELPRE — Belpre residents will once again vote on a school levy this November. The levy in May failed to pass by 83 votes with 989 against and 906 for. The concept for the levy stays the same, with the money going to the construction of a consolidated PreK-12 school, but the amount has changed.
WTAP
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
