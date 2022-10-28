ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

W.VA. STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Williamstown boys capture state XC gold

ONA — On one end, Williamstown boys cross country coach Cliff Taylor came up on the short end of a friendly competition with his brother who coaches the Yellowjackets’ girls team. No hard feelings since both programs won a Class A state championship. As a bonus, members from...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Hurricane downs host Big Reds to win MSAC crown

PARKERSBURG — The Hurricane volleyball program of head coach Allie Douglas made history here Saturday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse during the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament. The host and third-seeded Big Reds were denied a MSAC repeat after the top-seeded Redskins secured their first title thanks to...
HURRICANE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Glenville State hangs on, dramatically topples WV State

GLENVILLE — Sean Scott’s interception of Donovan Riddick ended West Virginia State’s final drive here Saturday afternoon inside Morris Stadium as Glenville State managed to run out the final 5:26 of the affair en route to a 31-30 Mountain East Conference victory. GSU (5-4, 4-4), which returns...
GLENVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Patriots hang on to win wild one over Wheeling Park

PARKERSBURG — Senior night wasn’t anything short of eventful, as Parkersburg South took care of business behind a jam-packed second half to down Wheeling Park, 32-27. A slow offensive start for the Patriots (8-1) with only 86 yards of total offense in the first half was boosted by a 90-yard punt return for a score from Cyrus Traugh with 21 seconds left in the first quarter. It was a game full of long plays, as that one finally jumpstarted the offense.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spring Valley pulls away from Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — No. 7 Spring Valley took care of business here Friday night at Stadium Field as the Timberwolves handed No. 18 Parkersburg a 26-10 Mountain State Athletic Conference setback. Despite losing starting tailback Bruin Booth to a broken neck last week, junior Garryk McFeeley went for game-highs of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

G-men set to square off with West Virginia State

GLENVILLE — The Glenville State University football team has responded each time its lost a game with a win the following week. That task will be anything but easy come 1 p.m. Saturday at Morris Stadium when the G-men (4-4, 3-4) welcome in West Virginia State (5-3, 4-3) for a Mountain East Conference showdown.
GLENVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

MYERS: WVU Mountaineers showed effort

The West Virginia Mountaineers gave a much better effort and performance coming off their disastrous trip to Texas Tech the previous week but still came up short in a 41-31 loss to undefeated and 7th-ranked TCU. In the first half, the WVU offense was as good as we saw this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Lions Club holds race to benefit sight program

PARKERSBURG — The Lions Club of Parkersburg hosted its 2022 Halloween 5K Run and Walk for Sight Saturday morning at City Park. Participants were given the opportunity to not only win a medal for their finish in the race but also take home a trophy for best costume. Before...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY

WVU tops Bowling Green: Here’s what we saw

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball topped Bowling Green 73-57 in a charity exhibition on Friday, giving Mountaineer fans their first public viewing of competition ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Bob Huggins brand of Mountaineer basketball showed strong in the game as WVU’s defense and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why West Virginia Lost to TCU

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers came ready to play and compete today, but ultimately, coaching once again was the problem. Neal Brown is not a winner and he doesn’t know how to win close games. Down 28-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Hindsight is Always 20/20

The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Businesses were booming in Parkersburg

The Parkersburg Upholstering Company has been incorporated at Charleston with a capital of $28,000. The shares are $100 each and are held by William Bentley, E.C. Gerwig; Wm. Noll and Charles Koethe, of Pittsburgh; Wm. Mitchell and G.L. Hendershot. The STATE JOURNAL had an account of this new industry several...
PARKERSBURG, WV

