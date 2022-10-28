Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W. VA. STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Sauro finishes 1st as Yellowjacket girls outlast Doddridge
ONA — Williamstown tipped the scales in its favor in time for Saturday’s W.Va. Class A State Cross Country Meet when one of their runners managed to return from an injury hiatus that lasted six weeks. Sophomore Alyssa Sauro, who recently joined team workouts after rehabbing from shin...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.VA. STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Williamstown boys capture state XC gold
ONA — On one end, Williamstown boys cross country coach Cliff Taylor came up on the short end of a friendly competition with his brother who coaches the Yellowjackets’ girls team. No hard feelings since both programs won a Class A state championship. As a bonus, members from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hurricane downs host Big Reds to win MSAC crown
PARKERSBURG — The Hurricane volleyball program of head coach Allie Douglas made history here Saturday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse during the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament. The host and third-seeded Big Reds were denied a MSAC repeat after the top-seeded Redskins secured their first title thanks to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State hangs on, dramatically topples WV State
GLENVILLE — Sean Scott’s interception of Donovan Riddick ended West Virginia State’s final drive here Saturday afternoon inside Morris Stadium as Glenville State managed to run out the final 5:26 of the affair en route to a 31-30 Mountain East Conference victory. GSU (5-4, 4-4), which returns...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Patriots hang on to win wild one over Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Senior night wasn’t anything short of eventful, as Parkersburg South took care of business behind a jam-packed second half to down Wheeling Park, 32-27. A slow offensive start for the Patriots (8-1) with only 86 yards of total offense in the first half was boosted by a 90-yard punt return for a score from Cyrus Traugh with 21 seconds left in the first quarter. It was a game full of long plays, as that one finally jumpstarted the offense.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spring Valley pulls away from Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — No. 7 Spring Valley took care of business here Friday night at Stadium Field as the Timberwolves handed No. 18 Parkersburg a 26-10 Mountain State Athletic Conference setback. Despite losing starting tailback Bruin Booth to a broken neck last week, junior Garryk McFeeley went for game-highs of...
SportsZone Highlights: Williamstown at Doddridge County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Williamstown (8-1) defeated Doddridge County (7-2) by a final score of 41-14. Next week, Doddridge County is set to play Tygarts Valley High School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
G-men set to square off with West Virginia State
GLENVILLE — The Glenville State University football team has responded each time its lost a game with a win the following week. That task will be anything but easy come 1 p.m. Saturday at Morris Stadium when the G-men (4-4, 3-4) welcome in West Virginia State (5-3, 4-3) for a Mountain East Conference showdown.
SportsZone Highlights: South Harrison at Braxton
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – South Harrison (6-3) defeated Braxton County (1-8) by a final score of 28-7.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
MYERS: WVU Mountaineers showed effort
The West Virginia Mountaineers gave a much better effort and performance coming off their disastrous trip to Texas Tech the previous week but still came up short in a 41-31 loss to undefeated and 7th-ranked TCU. In the first half, the WVU offense was as good as we saw this...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Lions Club holds race to benefit sight program
PARKERSBURG — The Lions Club of Parkersburg hosted its 2022 Halloween 5K Run and Walk for Sight Saturday morning at City Park. Participants were given the opportunity to not only win a medal for their finish in the race but also take home a trophy for best costume. Before...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown and Shane Lyons Are Killing the West Virginia Football Program
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are struggling in a way right now that they haven’t in a very, very long time. In fact, West Virginia is facing absolutely unprecedented loss on and off the field. West Virginia’s average home average attendance has been greater than...
WBOY
WVU tops Bowling Green: Here’s what we saw
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball topped Bowling Green 73-57 in a charity exhibition on Friday, giving Mountaineer fans their first public viewing of competition ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Bob Huggins brand of Mountaineer basketball showed strong in the game as WVU’s defense and...
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Lost to TCU
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers came ready to play and compete today, but ultimately, coaching once again was the problem. Neal Brown is not a winner and he doesn’t know how to win close games. Down 28-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
voiceofmotown.com
Hindsight is Always 20/20
The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Businesses were booming in Parkersburg
The Parkersburg Upholstering Company has been incorporated at Charleston with a capital of $28,000. The shares are $100 each and are held by William Bentley, E.C. Gerwig; Wm. Noll and Charles Koethe, of Pittsburgh; Wm. Mitchell and G.L. Hendershot. The STATE JOURNAL had an account of this new industry several...
