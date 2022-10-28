Read full article on original website
Parkersburg Lions Club holds race to benefit sight program
PARKERSBURG — The Lions Club of Parkersburg hosted its 2022 Halloween 5K Run and Walk for Sight Saturday morning at City Park. Participants were given the opportunity to not only win a medal for their finish in the race but also take home a trophy for best costume. Before...
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
Daniel Lee Winter
Daniel Lee Winter, 55, of Talbott, TN, formerly of Ripley, WV, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. A memorial service to celebrate Daniel’s life will be held Saturday, November 5th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Jimmy Compton officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
W.VA. STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Williamstown boys capture state XC gold
ONA — On one end, Williamstown boys cross country coach Cliff Taylor came up on the short end of a friendly competition with his brother who coaches the Yellowjackets’ girls team. No hard feelings since both programs won a Class A state championship. As a bonus, members from...
W. VA. STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Sauro finishes 1st as Yellowjacket girls outlast Doddridge
ONA — Williamstown tipped the scales in its favor in time for Saturday’s W.Va. Class A State Cross Country Meet when one of their runners managed to return from an injury hiatus that lasted six weeks. Sophomore Alyssa Sauro, who recently joined team workouts after rehabbing from shin...
Dianna L. Gaskins
Dianna L. Gaskins left this earthly realm peacefully in the comfort of her home on Oct. 30, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, located at 314 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, followed by burial at Rainbow Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio.
Belpre Rotary takes pride in wreath program
BELPRE — The Belpre Rotary Club and local veterans each December participate in the Wreaths Across America program at the Cedarville Cemetery. The cemetery on Cemetery Drive between Cross and West streets overlooks the Ohio River and is the final resting place for many American Revolutionary War soldiers. “When...
Nancy Ann Clark
Nancy Ann Clark, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky and grew up in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1961. She was also a long-time resident of Slidell, Louisiana. Those who knew Nancy were familiar with her infectious smile, her giving nature and big heart.
Weir Holds Off Brooke
WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Weir picked up a much needed win to help their playoff chances defeating Brooke 14-7 Friday night. The Red Riders finish the regular season at 7-3. Brooke falls to 4-5 and will visit Preston County next week.
Park Falls Short At South
PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – A 21-18 Wheeling Park halftime lead at Parkersburg South resulted in a 32-27 loss for Park. South scored the first 14 points of the second half to take a 32-21 lead. Park scored a touchdown for :02 remaining in the game. Park now stands at 6-3 and will host John Marshall next […]
David Lester Chambers Sr.
David Lester Chambers Sr., 75, of Elizabeth, WV, left his earthly body to be with The Lord on October 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His last hours will be forever remembered by being surrounded by his loving family in the house that he built and loved so much. He was born on May 26, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Brooks David and Mary Daisy Chambers. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother who he missed dearly, Clarance E. Chambers.
Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
Riggs leads Morgantown girls to 4th consecutive Class AAA championship
ONA, W.Va. — A course-record shattering run to start the morning was followed by a school getting its first individual state champion. When it was over, a four-peat was claimed by both overall team champions in Class AAA. Morgantown’s Irene Riggs began the cool, sunny Saturday morning with an...
Hurricane downs host Big Reds to win MSAC crown
PARKERSBURG — The Hurricane volleyball program of head coach Allie Douglas made history here Saturday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse during the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament. The host and third-seeded Big Reds were denied a MSAC repeat after the top-seeded Redskins secured their first title thanks to...
Lena Elizabeth Lacey
Lena Elizabeth Lacey, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 28, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 20, 1928, and was the daughter of the late George and Hattie Cunningham Baker. She had worked for the Belpre High School as a cook. She had been a member of the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Belpre, Ohio. She enjoyed baking cookies, pies and cakes.
Phillip James Belt
Phillip James Belt, 71, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Oct. 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. There will be a family and friends celebration of Phil’s life at a later date. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Belt family.
Nora Ellen Moore
Nora Ellen Moore, 94, of Oak Grove (Marietta) passed away at 4:20 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at The Arbors of Marietta. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Monday from 4 until 7 p.m.
Mildred Victoria Crihfield
Mildred Victoria Crihfield, 94 of Statts Mills, WV, passed away Oct. 29, 2022, in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant following a brief illness. Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Mount Carmel Church, Statts Mills. Burial will follow in the Fisher Cemetery, Statts Mills. Visitation will be one hour prior to time of service at the church.
John Deere holds tractor n’ treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday. It was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get candy. There was also a drawing to win a free tractor. The event gave families a safe environment to check out the tractors...
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
