Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Businesses were booming in Parkersburg
The Parkersburg Upholstering Company has been incorporated at Charleston with a capital of $28,000. The shares are $100 each and are held by William Bentley, E.C. Gerwig; Wm. Noll and Charles Koethe, of Pittsburgh; Wm. Mitchell and G.L. Hendershot. The STATE JOURNAL had an account of this new industry several...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre City Schools levy back on November ballot
BELPRE — Belpre residents will once again vote on a school levy this November. The levy in May failed to pass by 83 votes with 989 against and 906 for. The concept for the levy stays the same, with the money going to the construction of a consolidated PreK-12 school, but the amount has changed.
WTAP
Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Deputies search for missing West Virginia teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Kelsey Pomeroy was last seen by her family on Oct. 29 in Pratt. KCSO says that they received information that Kelsey was spotted in Rand this weekend. Kelsey is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds. She […]
Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia
(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
West Virginia organization seeking volunteers for Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The group that honors its namesake by providing a delicious Thanksgiving meal to those who need one is in need of a little help themselves this year. The Kanawha Valley Collective is once again looking for volunteers to help with the annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner. They need people to cook […]
‘Can you see me now’ campaign shows the faces of West Virginia overdose victims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The portraits of 15,000 sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and more — all who died from overdoses — were displayed on billboards outside Kanawha County’s early voting location in Charleston on Saturday. The faces of those individuals greeted early voters, as something for people to think about as they went […]
Westbound lanes open on new I-64 bridge in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia now have access to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Crews began construction Friday evening. For the next two weeks, contractors will begin shifting the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge. Once both directions of traffic have access to the new bridge, […]
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
Band of the Week: Nicholas County
Nicholas County was among the many school bands competing in the Tri-State championships this past week at Marshall University.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Funding database subject of class
PARKERSBURG — A free class about a database that will aid non-profit groups find funding will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. The Foundation Directory Online is among the most comprehensive prospect research tools for fundraisers with more than 239,000...
WDTV
Medical Weight Management services to be offered at Glenville clinic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Medicine Medical Weight Management program will soon begin offering in-person appointments at its Glenville clinic. The appointments will be offered on the second Tuesday at the Glenville clinic beginning January 2023. Telemedicine appointments for the program have been available to patients throughout West Virginia...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Lions Club holds race to benefit sight program
PARKERSBURG — The Lions Club of Parkersburg hosted its 2022 Halloween 5K Run and Walk for Sight Saturday morning at City Park. Participants were given the opportunity to not only win a medal for their finish in the race but also take home a trophy for best costume. Before...
What you need to know about new Nitro-St. Albans bridge in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 took place Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project. Governor Jim Justice and other officials officially opened the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to […]
Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Rotary takes pride in wreath program
BELPRE — The Belpre Rotary Club and local veterans each December participate in the Wreaths Across America program at the Cedarville Cemetery. The cemetery on Cemetery Drive between Cross and West streets overlooks the Ohio River and is the final resting place for many American Revolutionary War soldiers. “When...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local foundations receive American Rescue Plan funds
PARKERSBURG — Two local foundations have announced grants from funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan from the city of Parkersburg. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Bernard McDonough Foundation have announced $700,000 in awards to 19 agencies through the American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Grant Program to nonprofit groups that respond to the COVID 19 public health emergency and its negative impact on residents of the city of Parkersburg.
