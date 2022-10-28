ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wirt County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Businesses were booming in Parkersburg

The Parkersburg Upholstering Company has been incorporated at Charleston with a capital of $28,000. The shares are $100 each and are held by William Bentley, E.C. Gerwig; Wm. Noll and Charles Koethe, of Pittsburgh; Wm. Mitchell and G.L. Hendershot. The STATE JOURNAL had an account of this new industry several...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre City Schools levy back on November ballot

BELPRE — Belpre residents will once again vote on a school levy this November. The levy in May failed to pass by 83 votes with 989 against and 906 for. The concept for the levy stays the same, with the money going to the construction of a consolidated PreK-12 school, but the amount has changed.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing West Virginia teen

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Kelsey Pomeroy was last seen by her family on Oct. 29 in Pratt. KCSO says that they received information that Kelsey was spotted in Rand this weekend. Kelsey is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds. She […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia

(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
BELLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Westbound lanes open on new I-64 bridge in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia now have access to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Crews began construction Friday evening. For the next two weeks, contractors will begin shifting the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge. Once both directions of traffic have access to the new bridge, […]
NITRO, WV
WTAP

Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Funding database subject of class

PARKERSBURG — A free class about a database that will aid non-profit groups find funding will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. The Foundation Directory Online is among the most comprehensive prospect research tools for fundraisers with more than 239,000...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Medical Weight Management services to be offered at Glenville clinic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Medicine Medical Weight Management program will soon begin offering in-person appointments at its Glenville clinic. The appointments will be offered on the second Tuesday at the Glenville clinic beginning January 2023. Telemedicine appointments for the program have been available to patients throughout West Virginia...
GLENVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Lions Club holds race to benefit sight program

PARKERSBURG — The Lions Club of Parkersburg hosted its 2022 Halloween 5K Run and Walk for Sight Saturday morning at City Park. Participants were given the opportunity to not only win a medal for their finish in the race but also take home a trophy for best costume. Before...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre Rotary takes pride in wreath program

BELPRE — The Belpre Rotary Club and local veterans each December participate in the Wreaths Across America program at the Cedarville Cemetery. The cemetery on Cemetery Drive between Cross and West streets overlooks the Ohio River and is the final resting place for many American Revolutionary War soldiers. “When...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Local foundations receive American Rescue Plan funds

PARKERSBURG — Two local foundations have announced grants from funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan from the city of Parkersburg. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Bernard McDonough Foundation have announced $700,000 in awards to 19 agencies through the American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Grant Program to nonprofit groups that respond to the COVID 19 public health emergency and its negative impact on residents of the city of Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy