Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Active cases of COVID-19 increase in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Statewide COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose nearly 50 from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 817 active cases Friday, up 48 from 769 on Thursday. Another 279 new positive cases were received in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday mornings, the department said.
Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money […]
Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 total inches up in West Virginia; one virus-related death added
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly with the addition of 279 new positive cases Friday in West Virginia. The active case total moved from 769 to 817 for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. One new virus-related...
wchstv.com
Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as active virus cases rose slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 52-year-old man from Kanawha County. a 90-year-old woman from Putnam County.
WVNT-TV
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
6 WV state parks to visit
West Virginia is home to some of the most beautiful vistas in the world that are full of life and activity. Here is just a handful of what the mountain state has to offer.
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Metro News
Historically bad test scores highlight the need for focus on West Virginia education policy
Amy Nichole Grady was named the Senate’s new Education Committee chairwoman under the premise that the fourth grade teacher would renew an emphasis on the state’s public schools. Given West Virginia’s historically-low performance on the most recent national assessment of reading and mathematics, that’s a reasonable priority.
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
wchstv.com
Family in mourning after fatal St. Albans crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a normal Wednesday for a family that was heading to church. The accident happened Wednesday evening on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans when a pickup truck crossed the double-yellow centerline and struck another car. Now the family mourns the loss of two...
Biden Administration announces $140M for West Virginia abandoned mine lands
$140 million in funding will help reclaim abandoned mine lands and create good-paying jobs in West Virginia, according to a release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Metro News
Man convicted in WV of filing false tax returns, obtaining millions in refunds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down for the leader of an international conspiracy who filed false U.S. tax returns and obtained millions of dollars in refunds. West Virginians were among those who had their identities stolen and false returns filed in their names, according to...
UPDATE: MacCorkle Ave reopens after crash in Chelyan, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:04 P.M. Oct. 28, 2022) – MacCorkle Avenue has reopened after a two-vehicle crash in Chelyan. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Part of MacCorkle Avenue is shut down after a crash in Chelyan, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 on MacCorkle Avenue near […]
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary Fred VanKirk has died. The West Virginia Department of Transportation said in a press release that VanKirk passed away on Monday at the age of 87. “This is indeed a sad day,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “Secretary VanKirk was an icon of transportation in West Virginia. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Reporter’s Notebook: It all adds up
This column is called “Reporter’s Notebook” in part because it’s meant to be a place to write about the things I couldn’t fit or had to cut out of stories. Newspapers only have so much space and I’m sure editors curse my name when they see a 2,000-word story.
Trick or Treat Forecast for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Update: The trick or treat forecast is still mostly on track. We saw a little more rain this morning, but most of these showers will clear up by the evening hours. There may still be a few lighter drizzles sulking about around the traditional trick or treat time frame. We saw some fantastic […]
Comments / 0