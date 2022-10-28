ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active cases of COVID-19 increase in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Statewide COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose nearly 50 from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 817 active cases Friday, up 48 from 769 on Thursday. Another 279 new positive cases were received in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday mornings, the department said.
WVNS

Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as active virus cases rose slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 52-year-old man from Kanawha County. a 90-year-old woman from Putnam County.
OHIO STATE
WVNT-TV

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Family in mourning after fatal St. Albans crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a normal Wednesday for a family that was heading to church. The accident happened Wednesday evening on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans when a pickup truck crossed the double-yellow centerline and struck another car. Now the family mourns the loss of two...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Metro News

Man convicted in WV of filing false tax returns, obtaining millions in refunds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down for the leader of an international conspiracy who filed false U.S. tax returns and obtained millions of dollars in refunds. West Virginians were among those who had their identities stolen and false returns filed in their names, according to...
WOWK 13 News

Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary Fred VanKirk has died. The West Virginia Department of Transportation said in a press release that VanKirk passed away on Monday at the age of 87. “This is indeed a sad day,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.  “Secretary VanKirk was an icon of transportation in West Virginia. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Reporter’s Notebook: It all adds up

This column is called “Reporter’s Notebook” in part because it’s meant to be a place to write about the things I couldn’t fit or had to cut out of stories. Newspapers only have so much space and I’m sure editors curse my name when they see a 2,000-word story.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy