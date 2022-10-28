Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dianna L. Gaskins
Dianna L. Gaskins left this earthly realm peacefully in the comfort of her home on Oct. 30, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, located at 314 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, followed by burial at Rainbow Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To those students who were winners in the Wood County Schools Vaping Prevention Campaign contest. “Each year for about 25 years, at least, Wood County Schools has celebrated Red Ribbon Week during the last week of October,” said Cathy Grewe, coordinator of assessment and student services. “That is to discourage adolescent drug use, and encourage healthy choices.” And increasingly, students are understanding vaping is a very unhealthy choice. Kudos to those who had the creativity to spread the word.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Businesses were booming in Parkersburg
The Parkersburg Upholstering Company has been incorporated at Charleston with a capital of $28,000. The shares are $100 each and are held by William Bentley, E.C. Gerwig; Wm. Noll and Charles Koethe, of Pittsburgh; Wm. Mitchell and G.L. Hendershot. The STATE JOURNAL had an account of this new industry several...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Daniel Lee Winter
Daniel Lee Winter, 55, of Talbott, TN, formerly of Ripley, WV, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. A memorial service to celebrate Daniel’s life will be held Saturday, November 5th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Jimmy Compton officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Rotary takes pride in wreath program
BELPRE — The Belpre Rotary Club and local veterans each December participate in the Wreaths Across America program at the Cedarville Cemetery. The cemetery on Cemetery Drive between Cross and West streets overlooks the Ohio River and is the final resting place for many American Revolutionary War soldiers. “When...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Lions Club holds race to benefit sight program
PARKERSBURG — The Lions Club of Parkersburg hosted its 2022 Halloween 5K Run and Walk for Sight Saturday morning at City Park. Participants were given the opportunity to not only win a medal for their finish in the race but also take home a trophy for best costume. Before...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre City Schools levy back on November ballot
BELPRE — Belpre residents will once again vote on a school levy this November. The levy in May failed to pass by 83 votes with 989 against and 906 for. The concept for the levy stays the same, with the money going to the construction of a consolidated PreK-12 school, but the amount has changed.
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lena Elizabeth Lacey
Lena Elizabeth Lacey, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 28, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 20, 1928, and was the daughter of the late George and Hattie Cunningham Baker. She had worked for the Belpre High School as a cook. She had been a member of the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Belpre, Ohio. She enjoyed baking cookies, pies and cakes.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Magistrate Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local foundations receive American Rescue Plan funds
PARKERSBURG — Two local foundations have announced grants from funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan from the city of Parkersburg. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Bernard McDonough Foundation have announced $700,000 in awards to 19 agencies through the American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Grant Program to nonprofit groups that respond to the COVID 19 public health emergency and its negative impact on residents of the city of Parkersburg.
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mildred Victoria Crihfield
Mildred Victoria Crihfield, 94 of Statts Mills, WV, passed away Oct. 29, 2022, in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant following a brief illness. Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Mount Carmel Church, Statts Mills. Burial will follow in the Fisher Cemetery, Statts Mills. Visitation will be one hour prior to time of service at the church.
WTAP
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
