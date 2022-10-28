ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Pedestrians struck by vehicles in separate incidents

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
 3 days ago

A man suffered critical injuries before dawn Tuesday when a woman allegedly drove over him on the Altama Connector and fled the scene, according to a Glynn County police report obtained Thursday by The News.

Police responded to a 911 call at 4:32 a.m. Tuesday about a man being struck by a vehicle between Walmart and Shane’s Rib Shack in the Village at Glynn Place shopping plaza, according to the report. An officer reported the man was conscious and breathing but added that he “had brain matter exposed from the right portion of his skull” and that his right leg was broken and “bent in several different directions,” according to the police report. The officer continued talking with the man “to ensure that he stayed awake and alert” until county EMS arrived, the report said.

