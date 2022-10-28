Read full article on original website
Collider
‘Three Pines’ Trailer Shows Alfred Molina Investigating a Small Town Murder Mystery
After putting out a teaser a couple of weeks ago, Prime Video has also now dropped the first trailer for their upcoming crime drama series, Three Pines. Set against the backdrop of a laid-back village in Quebec, the series will star Emmy nominee, Alfredo Molina as the detective Armand Gamache who is in the vicinity to solve a murder that soon begins to multiply into an intricate web of long-buried secrets with grim twists.
Watcher review – gaslighting and murder in Romania-set Hitchcockian thriller
A lonely resting actor in Bucharest becomes more and more disturbed by nearby events and is not reassured by her husband
‘What Remains,’ Murder Mystery With Kellan Lutz, Cress Williams, Anne Heche, Sells to Gravitas Ventures (EXCLUSIVE)
“What Remains,” a murder mystery and thriller that stars Kellan Lutz and Cress Williams, has sold domestic distribution rights to Gravitas Ventures. There’s a bittersweet element to “What Remains.” The film also features Anne Heche in one of her final feature film roles. Heche died in August after crashing her car in Los Angeles. The pact for “What Remains” follows the film’s sold-out world premiere at the Austin Film Festival on Oct. 28. Gravitas came out on top in a competitive bidding situation Lutz is best-known for his work in the “Twilight” franchise. Williams starred in the CW series “Black Lightning.”...
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2's Director Explains Sam Claflin's Absence in the Sequel Film
Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the 2020 film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, will be streaming on November 4, and looking up and down the cast will reveal a glaring absence from the original film. Sam Claflin, who played the duo's oldest sibling Mycroft in the original film, did not make a return in the newly released follow-up with many fans wondering why. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's director Harry Bradbeer and asked about his exclusion. While Claflin was unable to appear in this film, fans of the actor and the character will be happy to hear that he has an open invitation to return in the future.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
NME
Matthew Perry almost missed ‘Friends’ reunion special due to surgery
Matthew Perry has said he almost missed appearing on Friends: The Reunion due to emergency dental surgery. The actor, who played Chandler in the sitcom, reunited with the show’s cast on the HBO special last year, where they revisited the set and reminisced with host James Corden. Speaking to...
Paul Schrader’s Crime Thriller ‘Master Gardener’ Sells to Magnolia Pictures
Magnolia Pictures has nabbed U.S. rights to “Master Gardener,” a crime thriller from director Paul Schrader. The movie, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and later screened at New York Film Festival, is based on an original screenplay by Schrader. Magnolia will release “Master Gardener” next year. “Magnolia has been a class act for over 20 years, and I eagerly anticipate and appreciate their distribution of ‘Master Gardener,’” said Schrader. Joel Edgerton stars in the film as Narvel Roth, the meticulous horticulturist of an American estate who is forced to confront his dark past. Per the official logline, “He is as...
Upcoming sci-fi movies for 2022
2022 has been full of epic sci-fi movie moments, but we’re not done yet. We look ahead to the upcoming sci-fi movies for the rest of 2022 and beyond to 2023.
NME
Natalie Imbruglia discusses “shocking” media treatment in the late ’90s: “I was called difficult”
Natalie Imbruglia has opened up about her treatment by mainstream media in the late ’90s, describing it in a new interview as “shocking”. Speaking with The Forty Five to promote the 25th anniversary of her debut album ‘Left Of The Middle’, Imbruglia fielded a question pertaining to TFI Friday presenter Chris Evans. The radio and television personality once lambasted Imbruglia on air for the fact that her hit single ‘Torn’ was not written by her; the song was originally written and performed by American band Ednaswap in 1995. Imbruglia explained that he had done this because she turned him down when asking her out on a dinner date.
Let the Right One In review – bittersweet production brings out the terrors of adolescence
Though it has been smartly programmed to coincide with Halloween, Let the Right One In is not the fright-fest that its poster might have you believe. There is certainly a chill that pervades Bryony Shanahan’s production, but this stage version of Jon Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel and film – adapted by Jack Thorne – is more bittersweet than scary. It eschews easy shocks in favour of something much more moving.
‘Vesper’ Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)
Writing and directing team Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper have signed with Verve for representation. The announcement comes on the heels of the release of the duo’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film ‘Vesper,” which premiered in main competition at this year’s Karlovy Vary festival. After debuting to rave reviews, the picture sold to IFC. In a positive notice, Variety‘s Guy Lodge wrote that “Vesper” is a “…solemn, elegant fantasy [that] surprises with its textured, sometimes iridescent world-building: There’s beauty to be found in this vision of Earth in a state of ecosystemic collapse, even if it’s hard-won and harder still to nurture.”...
NME
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ cancelled by Netflix after two seasons: “I think we need an explanation”
Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons, despite topping the streaming charts in several countries. Showrunner Brian Young made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday (November 1). “This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with...
Collider
'Father Stu' Returns to Theaters With New PG-13 Version in December
Hallelujah! Sony Pictures has announced the date for the return of Father Stu to theaters. This time around, however, the Mark Wahlberg biopic is a changed film, having been cut down from an R rating to PG-13 for the re-release. The new cut, appropriately titled Father Stu: Reborn will premiere exclusively in theaters on December 9 and a new teaser sets up the return of the world's most unlikely priest in time for the Christmas holiday.
Polygon
The two best Frankenstein movies are finding new life in old fears about science
When Universal released its original Frankenstein movie in 1931, it opened with a warning that the film might horrify the audience and strain its nerves. On the surface, this seems like a bit of showmanship — and smart marketing, not so different from the kind of viral “This movie made people faint!” publicity we still see in horror today. But the key feature in the prepared statement is the assumption that the audience is afraid of medical innovation — it argues that the mysteries of life and death are best left to the divine, and not in the hands of doctors or scientists. The reasons for medical skepticism have evolved immensely over the last near-century, but the anxiety that comes to life in Frankenstein is still significant today.
Viral Low-Budget Horror ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the extremely low-budget and extremely bloody take on A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s story that became a viral sensation when stills were released over the summer, is heading to cinemas. Fathom Events is set to release the slasher horror — from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield — for a one-day event across hundreds of U.S. theaters on Feb. 15. Meanwhile, Altitude has acquired Blood and Honey for the U.K., Mexican chain Cinemex has plans to put it on several hundred screens and in Canada the Cineplex chain is releasing the film. The Hollywood Reporter understands that several other territories are also...
thedigitalfix.com
28 Months Later has been written, Danny Boyle wants to direct
28 Days Later is often credited with helping revive the zombie movie genre for a new generation. Directed by Danny Boyle, the horror movie ditched the idea that zombies are undead ghouls and reimagined them as living beings infected with a rabies-like virus that transforms them into rage-filled monsters. This...
Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
