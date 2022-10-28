Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Lions Club holds race to benefit sight program
PARKERSBURG — The Lions Club of Parkersburg hosted its 2022 Halloween 5K Run and Walk for Sight Saturday morning at City Park. Participants were given the opportunity to not only win a medal for their finish in the race but also take home a trophy for best costume. Before...
West Virginians celebrate Ripley’s Fall Chocolate Festival over the weekend
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — There was so much to do and see at Ripley’s West Virginia Fall Chocolate Festival on Saturday. The event was just an all-around great time with face painting, children singing, and sweet treats. Local shops provided anything and everything chocolate, tempting the tastebuds of attendees. The fun continued with a Monster […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To those students who were winners in the Wood County Schools Vaping Prevention Campaign contest. “Each year for about 25 years, at least, Wood County Schools has celebrated Red Ribbon Week during the last week of October,” said Cathy Grewe, coordinator of assessment and student services. “That is to discourage adolescent drug use, and encourage healthy choices.” And increasingly, students are understanding vaping is a very unhealthy choice. Kudos to those who had the creativity to spread the word.
thepostathens.com
Halloween 2022 in Athens: A timeline
As Athens' block party returns this year, Ohio University students eagerly dress up in their best costumes and prepare to party. OU freshmen, sophomores and juniors have yet to experience the annual block party because the city of Athens canceled it in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Daniel Lee Winter
Daniel Lee Winter, 55, of Talbott, TN, formerly of Ripley, WV, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. A memorial service to celebrate Daniel’s life will be held Saturday, November 5th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Jimmy Compton officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dianna L. Gaskins
Dianna L. Gaskins left this earthly realm peacefully in the comfort of her home on Oct. 30, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, located at 314 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, followed by burial at Rainbow Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Businesses were booming in Parkersburg
The Parkersburg Upholstering Company has been incorporated at Charleston with a capital of $28,000. The shares are $100 each and are held by William Bentley, E.C. Gerwig; Wm. Noll and Charles Koethe, of Pittsburgh; Wm. Mitchell and G.L. Hendershot. The STATE JOURNAL had an account of this new industry several...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre City Schools levy back on November ballot
BELPRE — Belpre residents will once again vote on a school levy this November. The levy in May failed to pass by 83 votes with 989 against and 906 for. The concept for the levy stays the same, with the money going to the construction of a consolidated PreK-12 school, but the amount has changed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lena Elizabeth Lacey
Lena Elizabeth Lacey, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 28, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 20, 1928, and was the daughter of the late George and Hattie Cunningham Baker. She had worked for the Belpre High School as a cook. She had been a member of the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Belpre, Ohio. She enjoyed baking cookies, pies and cakes.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nora Ellen Moore
Nora Ellen Moore, 94, of Oak Grove (Marietta) passed away at 4:20 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at The Arbors of Marietta. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Monday from 4 until 7 p.m.
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
WTAP
Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
wchstv.com
Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nancy Ann Clark
Nancy Ann Clark, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky and grew up in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1961. She was also a long-time resident of Slidell, Louisiana. Those who knew Nancy were familiar with her infectious smile, her giving nature and big heart.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mildred Victoria Crihfield
Mildred Victoria Crihfield, 94 of Statts Mills, WV, passed away Oct. 29, 2022, in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant following a brief illness. Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Mount Carmel Church, Statts Mills. Burial will follow in the Fisher Cemetery, Statts Mills. Visitation will be one hour prior to time of service at the church.
WTAP
Local man is arrested for a string of crimes
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested on Wednesday after a string of alleged crimes - all of which happened in a time span of an hour and a half. Officers first responded after a woman claimed she had been assaulted. Parkersburg Police Chief Board said the woman told...
WTAP
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
