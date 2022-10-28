ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Rihanna - 'Lift Me Up'

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtuN9_0ipcFzzs00

Audacy is bringing you the world premiere of Rihanna ’s “Lift Me Up,” all day on October 28, beginning at 12AM ET on your favorite Audacy Pop, Hip Hop, and R&B stations.

Listen to Rihanna Radio and more on the free Audacy app

The day has finally arrived! After more than six years of us impatiently waiting for Rihanna to drop new music, her brand new song “Lift Me Up,” has officially dropped.

As revealed in the song’s official press statement, the lead single of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and the film’s writer and director Ryan Coogler.

Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the original Black Panther film and various other Marvel projects, died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43. Wakanda Forever centers on Wakanda’s leaders, played by Angela Bassett , Letitia Wright , Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as they grapple with the death of their ruler and fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers.

Following the major success of the first film's soundtrack, which was curated by and featured original songs from Kendrick Lamar, Coogler said for this film they were “looking for artists who would embody it thematically,” and Rihanna was at the top of the list.

“Rihanna, man, we knew she was at a point in her life, as well where she was focusing on different things — focused on business, motherhood, which is a big theme in our film. We were holding out hope that maybe it could work out and boy did it for this song,” Coogler expressed. “I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

The last time Rihanna released music was in 2016, with her eighth studio album, ANTI. Since then, The Navy (aka her loyal fanbase) have been impatiently waiting for her this day to arrive. And as members of said fanbase, we’re hype that’s its finally here.

Okay, enough chit-chat, and finally listen to “Lift Me Up."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Join us for an Audacy Check In with Meghan Trainor

Bringing back her doo-wop roots with her brand new album, ‘Takin’ It Back,’ Meghan Trainor has been quite literally doing so with every vibrantly catchy track, and joining Audacy to talk all about it Tuesday, November 1 at 12PM ET / 9AM ET.
IndieWire

Original ‘Hocus Pocus’ Script Was ‘Much Scarier’ Before Becoming ‘Three Stooges’ Witch Story

“Hocus Pocus” with a more horror focus? Sounds like a plot running amok. The beloved 1993 film centers on a trio of witches, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who must suck the lives out of children to remain eternal. While the Disney film is decidedly family-friendly, original cast member Vinessa Shaw recalled the script having a more sinister quality. “I remember reading an original draft that was much scarier, and that was the draft we auditioned with,” Shaw, who played Allison, told Entertainment Weekly. “It wasn’t them fumbling around and bumping into each other, it was straightforward. It was...
Audacy

Join us in the DTS Sound Space with Marcus Mumford

Audacy is proud to welcome Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford for a special DTS Sound Space interview with host Nicole Alvarez and performance of new tracks from his emotional new ‘self-titled’ album on Sunday, November 6 at 8:45PM ET/PT.
Audacy

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Russell Dickerson

Listen every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station as Katie & Company bring you today’s biggest hits with some extra insight from the biggest stars in the genre! This week, Russell Dickerson joins the party.
Audacy

FOX plays Kanye West song during Bears-Cowboys game

Controversial music star Kanye West may be getting canceled, but it appears FOX's NFL producers didn't get the memo -- or perhaps ignored it. The network queued up one of West's old hits, 2007's "Flashing Lights," for several seconds while heading into a commercial break during the Bears-Cowboys game in Week 8.
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy