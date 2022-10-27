ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers charged with excessive force

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two former officers were indicted last week on federal charges for using excessive force against a person in custody. Jeremy Mooney, 47, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, have been charged with civil rights crimes for their treatment of a suspect in custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in November 2019, […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio man arrested after barricading inside home

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The […]
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 former Ohio deputies indicted for excessive force

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two former sheriff’s deputies were indicted for using excessive force as law enforcement officers. According to the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Jeremy Mooney, of Piketon, Ohio, and 46-year-old William Stansberry, Jr., of Chillicothe, were indicted by a federal grand jury last week. The indictment was unsealed on Thursday. The indictment says that […]
PIKETON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man on the run after being charged with rape, and kidnapping

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man is wanted by law enforcement after a warrant was issued for rape and felonious assault. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on October 21 were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Upper Twin Road.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. grand jury returns 18 indictments

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County grand jury returned 18 indictments today. Caleb Simmons of County Road 550 in Frankfort was charged with one count of assault, and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance. If convicted, Simmons could spend the next year behind bars. Cameron Henry...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Times

Murder suspect apprehended in Lucasville

On Wednesday, October 26, Ironton officers received a call at 8:05 a.m. from the city sanitation department that an unknown male had attempted to discard several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found what appeared to be bloody clothing in the bags. Detectives...
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 30: Jake Wagner walks jury through how he disposed of murder weapons

WAVERLY, Ohio — Jake Wagner testified on Tuesday about how he and his family carried out the mass murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. In the trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, Jake said that their father, Billy, planned the killings and how they disposed of the evidence, including the murder weapons. Jake Wagner said he “cut” the murder weapons in half and that George helped him, describing his brother as “strong as a bull ox.” Jake Wagner went on to say that he, himself, melted the firing pins to the weapons using a torch to prevent tracing any fired shell casings back to him.
WAVERLY, OH
WDTN

Investigation underway after body found in Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to Portsmouth Police Department. The discovery was made on Saturday at 4:52 p.m. in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue. Officials confirmed the victim was a man, and they are now investigating this as a homicide. The body was taken by the Scioto […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Washington Examiner

Man charged with grandfather's murder after attempting to toss 'suspicious' trash

An Ohio man was arrested on a $1 million bond for the murder of his own grandfather, who was identified Thursday. The Ironton Police Department was alerted to Kace Pleasant, 22, after it reported a call from sanitation workers about him attempting to throw away "suspicious" bags of trash. Officers on the scene reported discovering bloody clothes in the bags. Pleasant took off in his car when he saw police approaching his home, but he was ultimately arrested on the charge of fleeing and eluding by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in Lucasville.
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
