Related
Jake Wagner Finishes Cross Examination In Pike County Massacre Trial Of Brother George Wagner IV
After five days of testimony against his brother, George Wagner IV, for the murders of eight member of the extended Rhoden clan in 2016, Jake Wagner was dismissively excused by George's lawyer. The youngest son of a rural Ohio family already convicted for his role in the murders of eight...
WLWT 5
Jake Wagner admits he was raised a criminal, turned into cold-blooded killer
WAVERLY, Ohio — He was raised a criminal who turned into a cold-blooded killer and lied until he was given a plea bargain. In Pike County on Friday, Jake Wagner admitted to it all. He was back on the stand, testifying against his brother, George Wagner, in connection to...
Ohio officers charged with excessive force
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two former officers were indicted last week on federal charges for using excessive force against a person in custody. Jeremy Mooney, 47, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, have been charged with civil rights crimes for their treatment of a suspect in custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in November 2019, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
Ohio man arrested after barricading inside home
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The […]
'I Had No Choice:' Convicted Killer Testifies Against Brother In Pike County Family Massacre Trial
Convicted killer Jake Wagner continues with his highly-anticipated testimony against his brother in the continued courtroom saga in Pike County. George Wagner IV, 30, is the first of four family members to face trial for the 2016 Pike County Massacre, an overnight ambush that left eight people shot to death in rural Ohio.
Man found dead behind shed in Portsmouth, ruled as homicide victim
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth after a man’s body was found behind a shed Saturday afternoon, per police. Chad Sissel, 36, of Portsmouth was found at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue behind a shed. Police say they received a call just before 5 p.m. and once on the […]
WKRC
Jake Wagner testifies about weapons, guilt and confessions in George Wagner's trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - A hearing over whether Jake and Angela Wagner can continue to opt out of recording during their testimony during George Wagner's trial was held first thing Wednesday morning. The hearing follows a court ruling Tuesday that threw out the judge’s media order. However, the judge still...
2 former Ohio deputies indicted for excessive force
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two former sheriff’s deputies were indicted for using excessive force as law enforcement officers. According to the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Jeremy Mooney, of Piketon, Ohio, and 46-year-old William Stansberry, Jr., of Chillicothe, were indicted by a federal grand jury last week. The indictment was unsealed on Thursday. The indictment says that […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man on the run after being charged with rape, and kidnapping
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man is wanted by law enforcement after a warrant was issued for rape and felonious assault. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on October 21 were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Upper Twin Road.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. grand jury returns 18 indictments
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County grand jury returned 18 indictments today. Caleb Simmons of County Road 550 in Frankfort was charged with one count of assault, and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance. If convicted, Simmons could spend the next year behind bars. Cameron Henry...
Portsmouth Times
Murder suspect apprehended in Lucasville
On Wednesday, October 26, Ironton officers received a call at 8:05 a.m. from the city sanitation department that an unknown male had attempted to discard several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found what appeared to be bloody clothing in the bags. Detectives...
Jake Wagner: Family burned clothes, guns in Ohio Rhoden killings
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The brother of accused murderer George Wagner IV — currently on trial for the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016 — continued his testimony against his brother on Tuesday in Pike County. In court, Jake Wagner testified how his brother George, their father Billy, and he all […]
Ohio man claims he ‘had no choice’ but to shoot family
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
Rhoden family killings: Wagner IV’s brother testifies against him in Ohio court
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The brother of accused murderer George Wagner IV testified against him Monday, admitting in detail the family’s plan to kill eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. As a witness for the prosecution in court Monday, Jake Wagner — who pled guilty to the murders in April 2021 — admitted […]
Police in Scioto County investigating homicide after man's body found
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police in Scioto County are investigating after a man's body was found Saturday. According to Portsmouth Police, a call was received just after 4:50 p.m. that the victim had been found dead in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue. Officers and EMTs went to the scene...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 30: Jake Wagner walks jury through how he disposed of murder weapons
WAVERLY, Ohio — Jake Wagner testified on Tuesday about how he and his family carried out the mass murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. In the trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, Jake said that their father, Billy, planned the killings and how they disposed of the evidence, including the murder weapons. Jake Wagner said he “cut” the murder weapons in half and that George helped him, describing his brother as “strong as a bull ox.” Jake Wagner went on to say that he, himself, melted the firing pins to the weapons using a torch to prevent tracing any fired shell casings back to him.
Investigation underway after body found in Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to Portsmouth Police Department. The discovery was made on Saturday at 4:52 p.m. in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue. Officials confirmed the victim was a man, and they are now investigating this as a homicide. The body was taken by the Scioto […]
Washington Examiner
Man charged with grandfather's murder after attempting to toss 'suspicious' trash
An Ohio man was arrested on a $1 million bond for the murder of his own grandfather, who was identified Thursday. The Ironton Police Department was alerted to Kace Pleasant, 22, after it reported a call from sanitation workers about him attempting to throw away "suspicious" bags of trash. Officers on the scene reported discovering bloody clothes in the bags. Pleasant took off in his car when he saw police approaching his home, but he was ultimately arrested on the charge of fleeing and eluding by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in Lucasville.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
