Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
UC Drops in Both Major Polls Following UCF Loss
Cincinnati still controls its destiny in the AAC.
linknky.com
CovCath beats injuries-and Ryle-by a mile to end the regular season
What were the chances? With starting quarterback Evan Pitzer on crutches, no way Covington Catholic comes into Union and runs up 47 points on Ryle, is there?. Sure, senior Zacc Roberts had gotten the call at quarterback in the opener for CovCath. But an injury and Pitzer’s stellar play had relegated him to standby status.
linknky.com
NKY dominates state cross country: Beechwood girls, St. Henry & Conner boys win titles
The second day of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state cross country state championships saw Northern Kentucky teams and individual runners venture to the Bourbon County Cross Country course and bring home championships. The Beechwood Tigers won the Class 1A girls race bringing home the school’s first state championship...
Our Rich History: Registrar and library had played key roles in success of Thomas More University
Part 69 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Two of the earliest support offices at Villa Madonna College were the registrar and the library. At first glance, these two offices seem to have little to do with one another. However, the bond that linked them for decades was the Sisters of St. Benedict (the Benedictines).
College GameDay Is Getting Crushed For 2 Awful Unanimous Predictions Saturday
College football fans are crushing Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew for two awful unanimous predictions made this Saturday morning. Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith all predicted Cincinnati would beat UCF and Oklahoma State would take down Kansas State. Both predictions proved...
linknky.com
Beechwood closes out regular season beating NewCath, 26-9
The former district rivals entered the game at Covington Catholic’s Wooten Field with impressive 8-1 records and looking to enter the playoffs on a high note. They both ran variations of the ground-and-pound spread offenses looking to take time off the clock. The Beechwood Tigers ran it better than the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds, outgaining them, 323-136 in total offense including a 164-65 advantage on the ground on their way to a 26-9 victory.
Scott junior Maddie Strong places first in Class 2A girls race on first day of state cross country meet
Scott junior Maddie Strong won the Class 2A girls state cross country meet and led her team to a second-place finish on Friday at the Bourbon County 5,000-meter course in Paris. In the last three state meets, Strong placed third as an eighth-grader and fourth as a freshman and sophomore....
NKY Young Professionals Nov. 6 Lunchtime Leader Chat to feature Chris Cook of TKOR Holdings
The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announced Chris Cook, President of TKOR Holdings, as the featured speaker for its next Lunchtime Leader Chat. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Central Bank located at 7310 Turfway Road, Suite 200 in Florence. Cook will discuss his career journey, including how he has been able to quickly scale his businesses, why he chooses to do business in Northern Kentucky and the advice he has for emerging leaders building their own careers.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
Square1 NEXT competition offers high school students chance to compete for TMU scholarships
Hundreds of high school students are getting a crash course in innovation and entrepreneurship in the hopes of winning scholarships to Thomas More University through Square1’s NEXT business development program. NEXT is a youth development program that utilizes innovation and entrepreneurship skills in preparing the next generation to lead,...
New documentary highlights 'The Uncle Al Show' and its lasting legacy
'The Uncle Al Show' is one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of Cincinnati television. For the first time, WCPO 9 looks back on what the show meant to thousands.
Some Northern Kentucky schools still struggling to hire SROs
Nearly three months after a Kentucky law went into effect requiring school resource officers (SROs) in every school building, many districts are still struggling to fill these mandated positions.
Just starting her beauty pageant competitions, A’nika Lickert has already won a Miss Teen USA crown
She gave them all a head start. And from the looks of things, well, they needed it. A’nika Lickert started her beauty pageant competition in March of this year – when she was 17. This month she was already wearing the coveted crown she so yearned for. “I...
Gaby Batshoun’s Global Business Solutions and NKU partnering on new GBS Tech and Innovation Center
Global Business Solutions, Inc. (GBS), a local IT & business technologies integrator, Inc. in partnership with Northern Kentucky University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new GBS Tech and Innovation Center at NKU’s Campbell Hall on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. By opening an on-campus extension of their...
linknky.com
Highland Heights-based clinical research business expansion to bring 200 jobs
A $59 million expansion of Campbell County’s Thermo Fisher Scientific is expected to create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The clinical research business’ expansion and the accompanying job creation are huge wins for the state, Beshear said. “We...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WKRC
Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
GSKWR names Sandfoss, Ritzi co-chairs of volunteer giving phase of NKY leadership campus campaign
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) has named Meghan Sandfoss and Rhonda Ritzi as Co-Chairs for the volunteer giving phase of the “Challenge A Girl to Change Our World” campaign. The capital campaign will fund the creation of a state-of-the-art Leadership Campus on an 11-acre Erlanger...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0