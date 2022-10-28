Read full article on original website
Variety of safe trick or treating options in Salina over the weekend
Safe trick or treating was abundant this past weekend as a number of locations throughout Salina offered options for youngsters. Hundreds of trick or treaters turned out at the various locations in colorful, cute, and sometimes scary costumes. In many cases, the lines were long as youngsters awaited their turns at the goodies.
Kansas Wesleyan announces theme of Christmas by Candlelight
The Kansas Wesleyan Music Department has announced the theme for Christmas by Candlelight. When He Comes to Reign will be the theme for this year's musical holiday event, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in Sams Chapel. Christmas by Candlelight is open to the public at no charge and no ticketing process is required.
City of Salina announces crack sealing projects
Monday through Friday, Circle C Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
Orchard Park playground to be closed for repairs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson announced Friday that the playground at Orchard Park would be closed for repairs starting Monday. "We are replacing the top layer of the safety surface," said Justin Combs, director of parks and facilities. "This repair is due to normal wear and tear of the playground and is something we planned."
Pickup rear-ends car, flees central Salina wreck Friday
Police are looking for the driver of a black pickup after a hit-and-run wreck late Friday afternoon in central Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2012 Kia Forte was eastbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the intersection with S. Santa Fe Avenue when it was struck from behind by a black Dodge pickup. The pickup, believed to have been driven by a Hispanic man, then fled the scene.
New Hospital in Concordia opens it doors, ready for patients
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concordia’s new hospital is ready for patients. The North Central Kansas Medical Center replaces the former Cloud County Health Center. They held a grand opening open house today. The hospital houses a 24/7 emergency department, an expanded surgery suite, and a variety of outpatient services...
No Salina City Commission meeting today
The Salina City Commission will not meet on Monday due to the date falling on the fifth Monday of the month. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the city commission will be on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street.
Salina man lands in jail after blood alcohol level found to be 4 times legal limit
A Salina man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found to have a blood alcohol level that was more than four times the legal limit. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. College Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a possible intoxicated driver in a white Mini Cooper swerving and hitting the curb multiple times. When they arrived, the found the car running in the middle of the street. The driver, identified as Korey Steinle, 24, of Salina, appeared to be passed out in the car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline hosts Haven tonight!
The Southeast of Saline Trojans host the Haven Wildcats tonight. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to Assaria Oil & Hardware!
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Salina
Three people were injured in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Friday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Mary Lynn Henry, 75, Salina, was southbound on S. Ohio Street at E. Republic Avenue in Salina. The car struck an eastbound 2021 Honda CRV...
Through the fire and the flames – local band survives I-70 car crash, continues to rock on
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Junction City band is counting their blessing following a close call on Thursday night. A truck containing two members of Jay Hill Road wrecked on I-70, catching on fire, and leaving thousands without power. Following the wreck, the band were left with a question no group wants to consider – how […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Harper, Ashton Dwayne; 25; Rochester, Minn. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. No...
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
K-State Salina receives Leadership Transformation Grant
Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is one of 87 organizations across Kansas to be selected for the 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant. The competitive grant, through the Kansas Leadership Center, will help K-State Salina continue cultivating a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. As part of the Leadership Transformation Grant, K-State Salina has been awarded 60 spots, meaning that faculty and staff can partake in the training, regardless of position or title. K-State Salina's mission starts with the development of leadership and this grant is one way the campus is investing in its faculty, staff and students to develop leadership capacity.
Third skimmer found on pump, this time at different travel center
Another skimmer has been found on a gas pump in north Salina. On Monday, shortly before an alarm went off on a pump at Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, something similar happened at Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street. Employees at Pilot reported to police on...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
