PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local dancing competition with some familiar faces is looking to raise money to support children in the foster care system. Leaders from across Central Illinois are rehearsing for the annual CASAblanca Dancing with the Local Stars event, coming up Saturday, Nov. 5. The event is the main fundraiser for CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, a volunteer non-profit organization that advocates for children within the juvenile neglect and abuse court system.

EAST PEORIA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO