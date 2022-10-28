ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wspa.com

Suspect in Spartanburg Co. deputy-involved shooting dies

Suspect in Spartanburg Co. deputy-involved shooting …. Greenville Co. students “unmasking mental health” …. Some Greenville County students are addressing mental health concerns among their peers. Spartanburg nighttime shelter closes for good. Spartanburg nighttime shelter closes for good. Greenville County to vote on book restrictions Tuesday. Greenville County...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

1 in custody following shooting in Taylors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
TAYLORS, SC
wspa.com

Greenville Co. students "unmasking mental health" by working with Upstate groups

Some Greenville County students are addressing mental health concerns among their peers. Greenville Co. students “unmasking mental health” …. Some Greenville County students are addressing mental health concerns among their peers. Spartanburg nighttime shelter closes for good. Spartanburg nighttime shelter closes for good. Greenville County to vote on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect identified after shots fired in Taylors, deputies say

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding after multiple shots were fired in Taylors early Monday morning. Around 4 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the cars at the Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
TAYLORS, SC
wspa.com

Humane Society of Greenwood waiving adoption fees with Halloween special

Humane Society of Greenwood waiving adoption fees with Halloween special. Humane Society of Greenwood waiving adoption fees …. Humane Society of Greenwood waiving adoption fees with Halloween special. Spartanburg nighttime shelter closes for good. Spartanburg nighttime shelter closes for good. Greenville County to vote on book restrictions Tuesday. Greenville County...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to crash along highway 29 in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to a crash along Highway 29 in Greer. The Greer Police Department advised that part of Highway 29 will shut down as crews investigate the crash. This situation is developing as officials respond to the...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX 28 Spokane

Reports: Suspect in deputy’s homicide dies in hospice care

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has died in hospice care. News outlets quote the Spartanburg County coroner as saying that Duane Heard died Friday in Rock Hill. Heard was charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge. Officials say Heard ambushed Aldridge on June 21 near Spartanburg when Aldridge responded to a report that Heard had assaulted a woman. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has said Heard was shot twice during a vehicle and foot chase. Heard had been receiving treatment for injuries until he was discharged and booked into the York County jail on Oct. 20.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSPA 7News

Coroner investigates inmate death in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead around 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

New task force in Oconee County addresses declining farmland

Viable farmland is declining in Oconee County, but a new group of representatives is working behind the scenes to address this issue that's been going on for decades. New task force in Oconee County addresses declining …. Viable farmland is declining in Oconee County, but a new group of representatives...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate mother arrested after baby found unresponsive in bathtub, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother is behind bars after her one-year-old baby died at their home in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said three kids were in a bathtub at a home on Lemans Drive while their mother, Jenna Feathers, was home. The youngest child, a one-year-old infant, was found unresponsive and immediately taken to the hospital once their other family members returned home and called 911.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating reported shooting in Jonesville

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Jonesville. Union County dispatch said deputies responded to Church Street at around 1:50 p.m. According to Union County dispatch, details about the situation are limited as deputies try to...
JONESVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy