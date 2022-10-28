Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
PJ Black vs. Yuya Uemura from the X-Division Championship will air on this Thursday's edition of BTI - Before the Impact. Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan this Thursday on Impact on AXS is their first-ever singles match. Tommy Dreamer celebrated the 33rd Anniversary of his in-ring career this past Friday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES RETURN TO SAN JOSE, PRE-SALE CODE
The first major international event for NJPW in 2023 is official!. During Rumble on 44th Street it was announced that Battle in the Valley will hit the San Jose Civic Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. In 2021, Battle in the Valley saw the debut of JONAH in NJPW and Will Ospreay taking on Ren Narita before confronting Kazuchika Okada after his own match with Buddy Matthews.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SMACKDOWN EUROPEAN TOUR CONCLUDES IN SWITZERLAND TONIGHT, WWE NXT LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK
The Smackdown European tour concludes tonight in Geneva, Switzerland at the Geneva Arena. Scheduled for Tuesday's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy with The Schism. *Andre Chase vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI CALLIHAN'S WRESTLING REVOLVER JOINS FITE+ STREAMING SERVICE, MOXLEY TO APPEAR AT NOVEMBER EVENT & MORE
Sami Callihan's Wrestling Revolver is the latest promotion to sign up with the FITE+ streaming service hosted by FITE.TV:. AEW Champion Jon Moxley will be appearing at their November event:. The promotion's 12/3 event in Iowa will feature Rey Fenix vs. Zachary Wentz for the first time ever. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KAZARIAN & JOSH ALEXANDER TEAM, TASHA STEELZ PROFILED & MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Tasha Steelz. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open. *X-Division Championship Tournament: Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey. *Eric Young vs Sami Callihan. *Jessicka vs. Savannah Evans. *Moose vs. Ace Austin. 11...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LEGENDARY PROMOTER, FORMER ROH BOOKER JOIN MLW
Gary Juster, the legendary long-time promoter who has worked for Verne Gagne, WCW and Ring of Honor (as well as promoting lots of his own events) over the years, has come on board withn MLW, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Juster will be working in something of an elder statesmen role, advising...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAKING YOU MAD IN A GOOD WAY, PUNK’S COMMENTS WERE A BIG DEAL, INJURIES IN AEW ARE TO BE EXPECTED AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. A while back I asked the question about who the backstage version of the Undertaker for AEW should be and I asked if Sting was a possible candidate. Now, I feel compelled to ask, where is Sting? What is his status with AEW? I have to say that his pairing with Darby Allin was pretty damn good, despite getting lost in the shuffle for a while... But then something happened during the two or three months prior to his current absence; it was like the Sting from 25 years ago suddenly appeared. He seemed like he was having a blast doing rail jumping spots onto tables, and the fans were eating it up and remembered why he is an icon, THE ONE AND ONLY STING! Is he going to be back? I feel like he still has a swan song left to be sung.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN OFFICIALLY PULLS KARL ANDERSON FROM NEXT WEEK'S OSAKA EVENT
Despite extensive efforts by New Japan Pro-Wrestling to negotiate with Karl Anderson regarding his scheduled match in Osaka at Battle Autumn on November 5, NJPW officials have still been met with no response, and have been left with no other option but to cancel the planned NEVER Openweight Championship match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STREAMING BATTLE RIOT IV THIS THURSDAY FOR FREE ON PRO WRESTLING TV
Major League Wrestling will kick off their new "season" this Thursday, streaming the Battle Riot IV event live for free on Pro Wrestling TV, their new streaming partner. The 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman, Lince Dorada, Sami Callihan, Little Guido, Homicide, Ken Broadway, Gangrel, Davey Richards, KC Navarro, Mr. Thomas, Arez, Microman, Mini Abismo Negro, The SAT, La Estrella, NZO, Savio Vega, Madds Kruger, Myron Reed, Matt Cross, Alex Kane, Taya Valkyrie and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland at the Chesapeake Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Dr. Britt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE ON WWE'S WHEEL OF FORTUNE WEEK, WWE CELEBRATES YOKOZUNA AND MORE
Ad Week featured an article on the planned WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune at this link, noting the episodes will be taped in February 2023 and air right before Wrestlemania 39 in late March. There will be 15 WWE personalities paired with the fans picked to appear and compete on the game show.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON MATCH VS. GREAT MUTA
Yahoo Sports Japan has an article on the Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match taking place on 1/1 in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH. The article states that there were initial disagreements when Vince McMahon was still in charge, but they continued negotiations following McMahon's exit and only came to an agreement on the 26th of this month.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW HALLOWEEN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at The American Airlines Center on the USA Network:. *Go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel 2022. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Brock Lesnar to appear. *Otis vs. Matt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV & REVOLUTION RUMBLE LINEUPS
The NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will take place on 11/12 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA Tag Team Champions...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GOOD NEWS FOR WWE - SMACKDOWN WILL NOT BE MOVED THIS WEEK
Major League Baseball opted to postpone tonight's World Series Game 3 tonight due to rain in Philadelphia. The updated schedule for the World Series will mean that Philadelphia and Houston will not play this Friday, so Smackdown will air on FOX this week. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adora. *Danhausen vs. QT Marshall. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends vs. Anthony Young and Pat & Victor Andrews. *Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus. *Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue. *Athena vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
FINAL DAY TO PRE-ORDER ERIC BISCHOFF'S NEW MEMOIR 'GRATEFUL'
Today is the final day to pre-order a signed copy of the new Eric Bischoff memoir Grateful, which is slated to be released on 11/11. Eric Bischoff Announces Second Autobiography: ‘Grateful’. Produced in partnership with ‘NITRO’ author Guy Evans, ‘Grateful’ covers Bischoff’s post-2006 career, including his WWE return, AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DALLAS
*WWE NXT's Kiana James pinned Dana Brooke. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner and Duke Hudson vs. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. The idea was Benjamin wasn't there so it was a handicap match for Truth. Shelton arrived mid-match. Truth and Benjamin get the win. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MADE THE RIGHT MOVE WITH THE ROCK’S DAUGHTER, JR, AEW SHOULD DITCH THE POST PPV SCRUMS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Punk had just wrestled a rough twenty minute match. He wasn’t given any time to shower, was still covered in blood and had no time to eat or rehydrate after the match based on the fact he was eating muffins and pounding drinks during the press conference. Do you think that having Punk go immediately into a press conference was the best idea? Shouldn’t Tony have given him some time to recover? Do you think that may have contributed to how grumpy Punk was resulting in him going off?
Pro Wrestling Insider
ECW ORIGINAL CHUBBY DUDLEY GOING BACK TO THE EXTREME
The following press release was issued this morning:. The Original ECW Original Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley Goes Back to the Extreme????. Original ECW Original, wait what???? That’s right, Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley of the Dudley Brothers aka E.Z. Ryder (1/2 of The Hellriders) is launching a BRAND-NEW YouTube Reaction Channel, where he will be watching the history of ECW TV, and discussing his insight on the matches, angles, wrestlers and behind the locker room door knowledge.
