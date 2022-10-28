Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
PJ Black vs. Yuya Uemura from the X-Division Championship will air on this Thursday's edition of BTI - Before the Impact. Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan this Thursday on Impact on AXS is their first-ever singles match. Tommy Dreamer celebrated the 33rd Anniversary of his in-ring career this past Friday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH TV TITLE MATCH SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE
Ring of Honor TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. The Embassy's Brian Cage with Prince Nana has been officially announced for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Previously announced the episode, broadcasting live from Baltimore on TBS:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT: LAWLOR VERSUS ISHII, AND MORE
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Ari Daivari joins Alex and Ian. He says he wants the whole wrestling world that since his trust kicked in, he is the richest person in wrestling. He said he would be scouting AEW and Ring of Honor as well as New Japan. He says he has had his eye on his opponent tonight. If Kevin survives tonight, maybe there will be a spot for you in the Trustbusters.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 661
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. Only officially announced 24/7 Title Matches will be considered for this column. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TITLE MATCH ADDED TO WWE CROWN JEWEL THIS SATURDAY
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in a rematch from this Monday's Raw has been added to this Saturday's 2022 WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Previously announced for the event:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
KAZARIAN & JOSH ALEXANDER TEAM, TASHA STEELZ PROFILED & MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Tasha Steelz. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open. *X-Division Championship Tournament: Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey. *Eric Young vs Sami Callihan. *Jessicka vs. Savannah Evans. *Moose vs. Ace Austin. 11...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KENN DOANE & BEYOND WRESTLING PARTNER TO LAUNCH BEYOND INSTITUTE OF WRESTLING IN NEW ENGLAND
Beyond Wrestling & Kenn Doane partner to form Beyond Institute of Pro Wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adora. *Danhausen vs. QT Marshall. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends vs. Anthony Young and Pat & Victor Andrews. *Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus. *Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue. *Athena vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STREAMING BATTLE RIOT IV THIS THURSDAY FOR FREE ON PRO WRESTLING TV
Major League Wrestling will kick off their new "season" this Thursday, streaming the Battle Riot IV event live for free on Pro Wrestling TV, their new streaming partner. The 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman, Lince Dorada, Sami Callihan, Little Guido, Homicide, Ken Broadway, Gangrel, Davey Richards, KC Navarro, Mr. Thomas, Arez, Microman, Mini Abismo Negro, The SAT, La Estrella, NZO, Savio Vega, Madds Kruger, Myron Reed, Matt Cross, Alex Kane, Taya Valkyrie and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENS TO SMACKDOWN IF THE WORLD SERIES GOES TO GAME SIX, KEVIN PATRICK JOINS 'AFTER THE BELL' AND MORE
If The World Series goes to Game Six this Friday, Smackdown will be shifted over to FS1. The twisted origins of Mankind: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV & REVOLUTION RUMBLE LINEUPS
The NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will take place on 11/12 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA Tag Team Champions...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: BROCK AND BOBBY BRAWL, PATRICK SWAYZE AND CHRIS FARLEY ARE SMILING DOWN ON OTIS AND CHAD, TAG TITLE MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Bianca Belair versus Nikki Cross in a Non Title Match. Bianca sends Nikki into the corner and connects with shoulders. Nikki goes for a sunset flip but Bianca does not go over. Bianca misses a clothesline but connects with a shoulder tackle. Bianca slaps her rear end to taunt Nikki and Nikki follows with a cross body and punches. Nikki kicks Bianca in the corner. Nikki with a head butt to the midsection. Nikki sends Bianca into the turnbuckles a few times but Bianca blocks it and connects with a clothesline and drop kick. Nikki with boots from the corner and she goes for a cross body but Bianca catches Nikki and hits a fallaway slam. Bianca goes to the apron and Nikki pulls the ring skirt and trips Bianca with her leg caught in the ropes. Nikki slams the leg into the apron.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAKING YOU MAD IN A GOOD WAY, PUNK’S COMMENTS WERE A BIG DEAL, INJURIES IN AEW ARE TO BE EXPECTED AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. A while back I asked the question about who the backstage version of the Undertaker for AEW should be and I asked if Sting was a possible candidate. Now, I feel compelled to ask, where is Sting? What is his status with AEW? I have to say that his pairing with Darby Allin was pretty damn good, despite getting lost in the shuffle for a while... But then something happened during the two or three months prior to his current absence; it was like the Sting from 25 years ago suddenly appeared. He seemed like he was having a blast doing rail jumping spots onto tables, and the fans were eating it up and remembered why he is an icon, THE ONE AND ONLY STING! Is he going to be back? I feel like he still has a swan song left to be sung.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER VS. REY ON SMACKDOWN, SD BRAND TOURS EUROPE, BRON RETURNS ON NXT AND MORE
Beyond tonight's live Raw, WWE has a busy week ahead leading into Saturday's Crown Jewel PPV. Tonight, the Smackdown brand has a live event in Stuttgart, Germany at the Porsche Arena. Tomorrow, WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returning, WWE NXT Women's Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LUCHA LEGEND APPEARS: 10/30 WWE IN MEXICO CITY RESULTS
*There was a moment of silence and ten bell salute to Humberto Garza. *Santos Escobar pinned Dolph Ziggler. Santos' father, El Fantasma, stepped into the ring to celebrate with his son after. *Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano defeated American Alpha. *Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 title, then lost it...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland at the Chesapeake Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Dr. Britt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends vs. Ari Daivari & Sonny Kiss & Tony Deppen. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Diamante. *Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates. *Dean Alexander vs. Kip Sabian. *Marina Shafir vs. Kennedi Copeland. *Dante Martin vs. Encore. *Danhausen vs. Jon Cruz. *The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LEGENDARY PROMOTER, FORMER ROH BOOKER JOIN MLW
Gary Juster, the legendary long-time promoter who has worked for Verne Gagne, WCW and Ring of Honor (as well as promoting lots of his own events) over the years, has come on board withn MLW, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Juster will be working in something of an elder statesmen role, advising...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES RETURN TO SAN JOSE, PRE-SALE CODE
The first major international event for NJPW in 2023 is official!. During Rumble on 44th Street it was announced that Battle in the Valley will hit the San Jose Civic Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. In 2021, Battle in the Valley saw the debut of JONAH in NJPW and Will Ospreay taking on Ren Narita before confronting Kazuchika Okada after his own match with Buddy Matthews.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE DETAILS ON GCW MOVING TO FITE+
The modern era’s indie wrestling phenomenon now exclusively available on FITE’s subscription service; GCW puts on more shows globally than any other pro wrestling promotion, and now you can see them live (and over 200 past events) for one low monthly rate. New York, NY (November 1, 2022)...
Comments / 0