Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan on Life as Empty Nesters, Celebrating Upcoming Oscars Honor (Exclusive)

A house to themselves. Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are opening up about their new lives as "empty nesters." The happy couple walked the red carpet at this year's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Sunday, and they spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about their marriage and their kids.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3

Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
'Severance' Adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever and More to Season 2

Praise Kier! Severance has added eight new cast members as the Apple TV+ series starts production on season 2. Among those joining the expanded ensemble are Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever. Rounding out the new additions are Christopher Guest regular Bob Balaban, Beauty and the Beast voice star...
'Firefly Lane': Everything We Know About the Final Season

Firefly Lane has a lot of questions to answer when it returns for its second and final season on Netflix. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, the one-hour drama is back for the final 16 episodes, with the first half dropping in December. Based on the 2008 novel by Kristin Hannah, the series -- which was one of Netflix's most popular of 2021 -- chronicles Tully and Kate's lifelong friendship as it spans over the course of three decades.
Frankie Jonas and His Girlfriend Dress as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift in Hilarious Halloween Look

Nothing like a little brotherly love (and teasing). Frankie Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, had some Halloween fun over the weekend. Taking aim at his older brother, Joe Jonas, and Joe's famous ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Frankie and his own girlfriend, Anna Olsen, shared a series of funny pics and even a video of them dressed as the former couple.
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach

Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins on 'Saturday Night Live'

The king of spooky season made his return! Tom Hanks suited up as David S. Pumpkins during a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the sketch, which featured host and musical guest, Jack Harlow, three friends seek a thrill as they get on the Cellblock 666 ride. The scares...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Justin's Return Causes Problems for Aaron and Rodney

Just when everything appeared to be calm in Paradise, one man's return shook things up. On Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, love and heartbreak went hand-in-hand, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. Victoria finally chose between Alex and Johnny, but found out that they'll...
Horror films seeing big boost at box office

Horror movies are slashing their way to the top of the box office. ABC's Mona Kosar Abdi has more on why many of us find this gruesome genre so appealing.

