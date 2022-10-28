ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Raiders owner makes clear statement on Josh McDaniels’ future

Josh McDaniels’ hugely disappointing first season as Las Vegas Raiders head coach hit a new low Sunday in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite that, owner Mark Davis clearly is not entertaining any changes. Some unfounded speculation Monday suggested that McDaniels’ job could be in danger...
NFL Analysis Network

This Buccaneers-Lions Trade Sends TJ Hockenson To Tampa Bay

The 2022 season is quickly spiraling down the drain for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After starting the season 2-0, they have lost five out of their last six games, dropping their record to 3-5. The only solace that they can take is that the rest of the AFC South has been underwhelming as well as the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are currently in first place and the Buccaneers already own one head-to-head victory over them. Could the Buccaneers look to beef up their offense with a trade deadline move with the Detroit Lions?
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele ‘Tried Hard to Save Their Marriage’—They Decided to Divorce Just A Month Before Filing

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish

Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson's Week 8 begins in typically disastrous fashion

If you woke up early to take in the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium, you didn’t need to wait long to see the same Russell Wilson you’ve seen through most of the 2022 season. Wilson has been a disaster with his new team, and after missing Denver’s Week 7 loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury, Wilson was back for this one.
DENVER, CO
AOL Corp

49ers RB McCaffrey accomplishes feat not seen in 22 years

Christian McCaffrey just did something only four other players have accomplished in modern NFL history. The San Francisco 49ers running back ran, caught and passed for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. The last player to do that was running back LaDanian Tomlinson for the then-San Diego Chargers in 2005. New England Patriots wideout David Patten and Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton also completed the feat. Seven others did it as well, though all were before the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, per StatMuse.
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help

The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones makes clear statement about potential big moves

The Dallas Cowboys’ 6-2 start to the season has owner Jerry Jones thinking big. The Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday to continue their strong start to the season. After the game, Jones made clear that he was ready to go all-in on improving the roster, with future draft picks potentially available.
FanSided

Will a true top running back emerge for KC Chiefs after the bye?

So far this season the Kansas City Chiefs have used a three-man rotation at running back, but coming out of their bye will one of them emerge as a #1 back?. The Kansas City Chiefs were on their bye week this past weekend. After a solid 5-2 start to the season, the Chiefs are now preparing for the final 10-game stretch of the 2022 season. In their first seven games, Patrick Mahomes and the passing attack were fantastic once again, but the rushing attack still remains a bit of a mystery. The Chiefs have had some success running the ball, but it has been an inconsistent committee approach so far. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, and rookie Isiah Pacheco have all played a role, but will any of them take control of the running back position coming out of the bye?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay admits to big mistake with Cooper Kupp

Sean McVay admitted to making a big mistake on Sunday with Cooper Kupp. McVay’s Los Angeles Rams lost at home 31-14 to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams had the ball down 17 with under two minutes to go, and McVay called for a wide receiver screen to Kupp. The Rams star suffered an ankle injury while being tackled on the play.

