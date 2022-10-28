Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 men slashed outside Halloween party in Brooklyn
Three men were slashed outside a Halloween party in Brooklyn early Monday, police said. The men were attacked on Myrtle Avenue, near Broadway, in Bushwick around midnight.
Man breaking up fight at Manhattan store slashed
NEW YORK, NY – A man trying to break up a fight inside a Manhattan store was slashed last Sunday. Today, detectives from the New York City Police Department released video surveillance footage from the store showing the attacker. The attack happened at the 600 Candy Grocery store. As two customers were arguing, it escalated into a physical fight. A 38-year-old man tried to break up the fight and was slashed, but not before one of the combatants slashed him in the face with a knife. Allegedly, a black man wearing an orange hoodie shouted, “I hate Mexicans” during the The post Man breaking up fight at Manhattan store slashed appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
NYPD: Suspect wanted for grabbing woman's behind in Brooklyn building
The NYPD is searching for the suspect of a forcible touching incident that took place Sept. 25 near Farragut Road and East 35th Street in Brooklyn. Police say a 34-year-old woman was waiting for the elevator in her residential building when a male suspect approached the victim and squeezed her behind.
1 man killed, 1 woman injured in Brooklyn double shooting
One man was killed and another woman was injured in a double shooting in Brooklyn Monday evening.
Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
Bronx subway rider's nose broken by stranger hearing insults 'in his head'
A subway rider’s nose was broken on a Bronx train in an unprovoked assault by a still-at-large rambling man who thought he heard the victim “talking s***” to him.
News 12
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn. Officers say the two suspects are responsible for robbing cab drivers in three separate incidents across the borough. The first incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 10 p.m....
77-year-old man slashed during broad daylight argument in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who slashed an elderly man in the Bronx on Friday. The broad daylight slashing took place at around 3:50 pm in the area of 90 West 165th Street, police said. Detectives determined the suspect was engaged in a verbal altercation with the 77-year-old before pulling out a sharp object or weapon and slashing him in the face. The post 77-year-old man slashed during broad daylight argument in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
Shooting in front of Brooklyn NYCHA building leaves man dead, woman injured
Two people were shot, one fatally, in front of a Brooklyn NYCHA building Monday evening and the shooter is still at large, authorities said.
Police searching for child predator on the loose in Borough Park
A 7-year-old girl was standing on 38th Street in Borough Park on Friday evening when a man lured her inside a building.
Drunken brawl sends woman into subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – A fight between two women inside a Brooklyn subway station led to one of the women falling into the train tracks below. The New York City Police Department said the fight broke out at around midnight inside the Jay Street and Borough Hall station. The woman who fell into the tracks was allegedly intoxicated. She was described by police as the antagonist in the scuffle. Fortunately, she did not make contact with the third rail and was able to be pulled from the tracks before any trains arrived at the station. She was rushed to Brooklyn The post Drunken brawl sends woman into subway tracks in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting
A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway
SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier
NEW YORK, NY – A brazen criminal forced his way into the protected cashier’s booth at a New York City convenience store on October 16th. In a video released by the NYPD today, the video shows the suspect approaching the cashier’s window. Police said after the video, the man pulled a gun and shot at the door to the cashier’s booth, forcing it open. Once inside he went into an area where the employee went to hide, forcing him back to the cashier booth where he robbed the store and clerk. The incident happened at around 5:55 pm at 531 The post Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two arrested for fight outside Yonkers bar that sent one to trauma center
YONKERS, NY – A fight between two brothers outside a Yonkers bar ended with one man being rushed to the regional trauma center in serious condition. The fight broke out Thursday in the area of Yonkers and Ridgewood Avenue. Police responded to call regarding a street fight that escalated from an argument between the two men outside the bar. “Upon arrival officers observed two men assaulting one; both suspects were placed under arrest and the victim was transported to a local area trauma center,” the Yonkers Police Department said in a statement. “Investigation yielded that several men were patronizing a The post Two arrested for fight outside Yonkers bar that sent one to trauma center appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NYPD seeking suspects in Manhattan parking lot shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a shooting in Hell’s Kitchen on Manhattan’s west side that took place last weekend. Detectives with the 18th Precinct are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that took place in a parking lot at 610 West 45th Street. According to a report by the NYPD, the shooting took place at 4:35 am. An altercation between two subjects escalated to gunshots as the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. It is unknown if either suspect was struck at this time. No arrests have been made. View this post on Instagram A The post NYPD seeking suspects in Manhattan parking lot shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man dead, woman injured in shooting at Brooklyn Halloween party, police say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the back and a woman was injured when gunfire broke out at a Halloween party in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at 1006 Atlantic Ave. at around 6:20 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back, police […]
Shore News Network
117K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0