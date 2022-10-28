Read full article on original website
Security guard suspected of shooting man at South Baltimore gas station
BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by a security guard early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Around 3:27 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard, police said.When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.Medics transported the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.Officers stood guard by the yellow crime scene tape that surrounded a Royal Farms on Washington Boulevard as homicide detectives and crime lab technicians filtered in and out of the convenience store. Baltimore City Police confirmed to WJZ that a security guard was the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting, police saidAnyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
ESSEX, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating after a car with two people was found crashed in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road in Essex on Sunday. Once at the scene, police found one person inside the lone vehicle at the crash scene suffering from a gunshot wound and another passenger, who was not shot. At this time, police do not know whether or not the shooting was a targeted incident. Police initially received two 911 calls. The first call was for a shooting, followed by a call reporting a crash. Police believe the two The post Police investigating shooting after one found shot after car crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 33-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot multiple times. Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department to the Unit Block of North Gilmore Street in Western Baltimore at approximately 1:14 am. Police discovered the victim inside a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where was later pronounced. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police say at around 2 a.m. a sergeant in the Northwestern District was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard when they saw someone with a firearm.While the sergeant was attempting to take the suspect into custody, a brief struggle ensued and the suspect's firearm discharged.The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended and placed under arrest.Police recovered the weapon at the scene and the suspect was not injured.The Sergeant sustained injuries and assisting officers also sustained minor injuries.All of the officers involved in the incident were treated at an area hospital.The investigation into the incident remain ongoing.
A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after reportedly stabbing a man during an argument in Baltimore, authorities say. Annette Hicks, 61, is accused of stabbing a 62-year-old man during an argument in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29, according to Baltimore police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A Glen Burnie Tobacco store was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. Police said at around 9 pm, a man entered the A to Z Tobacco store at 336 Hospital Drive, and after the clerk put a bag of vape cartridges on the counter, the man showed the clerk his concealed gun. “The clerk placed a bag containing 70 CBD cartridges on the counter. The suspect lifted his shirt to display a handgun, grabbed the merchandise, and left the store,” poice said in a statement today. “officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.” The post Armed robber takes off with 70 CBD vape cartridges appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death early Friday morning in Southeast, D.C. Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Homicide Branch were summoned to the 900 Block of Bellevue Street for a shooting report. When they arrived at 2:53 am, they discovered an adult man in the hallway of the apartment building. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. 38-year-old Maurice Frazier of DC was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Man in D.C. Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 14-year-old male was shot in Baltimore yesterday evening. The teen was shot on the 3900 Block of Kenyon Avenue shortly after 6 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at the address in Northeast Baltimore and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He is expected to survive. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Northeastern District Detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post 14-Year-Old Shot in Northeast Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
A Baltimore shooting case has been upgraded to a homicide investigation after a man who was shot in the head succumbed to his injuries, authorities say. The 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead despite extensive medical efforts to save his life after being shot in the head around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE -- A shooting at an Exxon gas station killed a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore County Police. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Baltimore County patrol officers responded to the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard and found a man in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim, Malik Baker, was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The Baltimore County Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about this homicide or the individual(s) responsible, to please call 410-307-2020.Information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland or the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH.
PARKVILLE, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting murder in Parkville. Homicide detectives reported the incident happened at around 2:00 am in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard Sunday morning. Police have not released any information regarding the details of the shooting at this time. At least one person has been reported dead. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – One woman was killed and two others seriously injured in a late-night crash in Ellicott City Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. The adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by medical first responders. An adult male and a female were both rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole The post Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Essex early Sunday morning, according to authorities.County officers found the gunshot victim when they were responding to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive a few minutes after midnight, police said.They had also been responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road, according to authorities.The gunshot victim was inside a vehicle damaged by a collision impact, police said.At this point, county officers believe that both incidents are related, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating whether the shooter intentionally targeted the gunshot victim or the vehicle that they were traveling in, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responding to an automated Shot Spotter alert arrived to a location on Gilmor Street to find a man lying inside his car, unresponsive. Officers responded to the scene at around 1:14 am. The 33-year-old victim was found to have been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Baltimore Police Department has launched a homicide investigation and is asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. The post Man found shot dead inside car in Harlem Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects that were involved in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning in Northeast D.C. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects and the vehicle they were driving in. At 1:20 am Friday morning the suspects left that vehicle and approached the victim They displayed handguns, and demanded the victim turn over their personal property and the vehicle the victim was driving. The victim complied. One of the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, and the other one left in the vehicle they had The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in the Essex area. At just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900-block of Holgate Drive and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road in Essex.
A Bel Air man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after refusing to drop his weapon following a standoff and police opened fire.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 26-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning in south Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found the 26-year-old suffering from a...
Two police officers sustained minor injuries Saturday following a shooting near the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard.
