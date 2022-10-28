ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Vargas
3d ago

Like if somebody is banging on your door at 330 am that doesn’t mean open the door. Should of known better something wasn’t right think people especially if u got into an arguement earlier 🤔

guest
3d ago

At 3am she must have been half asleep and thought it was an emergency. If not then she learned a painful lesson.

Joe Castan
3d ago

who the f opens their door at 3 am to strangers knocking on their door

iheart.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting

The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say

Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer

TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting

A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Police investigating after body of man found hanging at Manhattan pier

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a resident discovered the body of a man hanging from a tree near Pier 42. Police said the grisly find was reported at around 7:48 pm. A 911 call was made to report the body of a man hanging from a tree limb in an area of the East River Greenway near the pier. Pier 42 is located on the lower east side of Manhattan along the southern end of the East River. The NYPD reported today that the death was ruled a suicide. The victim was The post Police investigating after body of man found hanging at Manhattan pier appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man breaking up fight at Manhattan store slashed

NEW YORK, NY – A man trying to break up a fight inside a Manhattan store was slashed last Sunday. Today, detectives from the New York City Police Department released video surveillance footage from the store showing the attacker. The attack happened at the 600 Candy Grocery store. As two customers were arguing, it escalated into a physical fight. A 38-year-old man tried to break up the fight and was slashed, but not before one of the combatants slashed him in the face with a knife. Allegedly, a black man wearing an orange hoodie shouted, “I hate Mexicans” during the The post Man breaking up fight at Manhattan store slashed appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash

HOLMDEL, NJ – A man fleeing police in a stolen car attempted to carjack several drivers after exiting his crashed vehicle that had just burst into flames. According to police, Justin F. Chacon, 33, with addresses in Old Bridge and Brooklyn, was charged with three counts of first-degree Carjacking and single counts of third-degree Motor Vehicle Theft, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Resisting Arrest. The incident happened on Route 35 early Wednesday morning. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Holmdel Township Police Department The post Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne man charged with DWI hit-and-run, nearly runs over police sergeant, authorities say

A Bayonne man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run, nearly running over a police sergeant while fleeing the scene, authorities said. James S. Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, was charged with DWI, aggravated assault (on a law enforcement officer), assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function, and compounding, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
