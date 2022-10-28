Read full article on original website
Luis Vargas
3d ago
Like if somebody is banging on your door at 330 am that doesn’t mean open the door. Should of known better something wasn’t right think people especially if u got into an arguement earlier 🤔
Reply(1)
7
guest
3d ago
At 3am she must have been half asleep and thought it was an emergency. If not then she learned a painful lesson.
Reply
5
Joe Castan
3d ago
who the f opens their door at 3 am to strangers knocking on their door
Reply
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting
The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
Woman, 28, arrested for threatening man with knife after dispute at NJ gas station
A woman was arrested for threatening a customer at a New Jersey gas station with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, officials said.
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx.
Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say
Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
SEE ANYTHING? Armed Robbers Smash Cases, Get More Than $1M In Bling From Paterson Jewelry Store
UPDATE: Authorities in various jurisdictions are comparing notes after three masked gunmen robbed a Paterson jewelry store of more than $1 million in merchandise. Meanwhile, the owner of Paradise Jewelry expressed gratitude to the community for messages of love, support and concern following the brazen broad-daylight heist earlier this week.
Bronx subway rider's nose broken by stranger hearing insults 'in his head'
A subway rider’s nose was broken on a Bronx train in an unprovoked assault by a still-at-large rambling man who thought he heard the victim “talking s***” to him.
Man dead, woman injured in shooting at Brooklyn Halloween party, police say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the back and a woman was injured when gunfire broke out at a Halloween party in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at 1006 Atlantic Ave. at around 6:20 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back, police […]
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NBC New York
Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting
A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
Man fell through ceiling, stole $700K from N.J. check-cashing business, authorities say
A New Jersey man was charged almost exactly five years after allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in West Long Branch, authorities announced Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun. The West Long Branch...
Police investigating after body of man found hanging at Manhattan pier
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a resident discovered the body of a man hanging from a tree near Pier 42. Police said the grisly find was reported at around 7:48 pm. A 911 call was made to report the body of a man hanging from a tree limb in an area of the East River Greenway near the pier. Pier 42 is located on the lower east side of Manhattan along the southern end of the East River. The NYPD reported today that the death was ruled a suicide. The victim was The post Police investigating after body of man found hanging at Manhattan pier appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man breaking up fight at Manhattan store slashed
NEW YORK, NY – A man trying to break up a fight inside a Manhattan store was slashed last Sunday. Today, detectives from the New York City Police Department released video surveillance footage from the store showing the attacker. The attack happened at the 600 Candy Grocery store. As two customers were arguing, it escalated into a physical fight. A 38-year-old man tried to break up the fight and was slashed, but not before one of the combatants slashed him in the face with a knife. Allegedly, a black man wearing an orange hoodie shouted, “I hate Mexicans” during the The post Man breaking up fight at Manhattan store slashed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police seek woman suspect linked to home invasion
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help in identifying a female suspect in connection with a home invasion.
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash
HOLMDEL, NJ – A man fleeing police in a stolen car attempted to carjack several drivers after exiting his crashed vehicle that had just burst into flames. According to police, Justin F. Chacon, 33, with addresses in Old Bridge and Brooklyn, was charged with three counts of first-degree Carjacking and single counts of third-degree Motor Vehicle Theft, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Resisting Arrest. The incident happened on Route 35 early Wednesday morning. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Holmdel Township Police Department The post Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne man charged with DWI hit-and-run, nearly runs over police sergeant, authorities say
A Bayonne man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run, nearly running over a police sergeant while fleeing the scene, authorities said. James S. Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, was charged with DWI, aggravated assault (on a law enforcement officer), assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function, and compounding, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
UPDATE: Stolen Car Chase Ends In Fiery Crash, Two In Custody On Route 3
A stolen car chase from Belleville to Rutherford before dawn Sunday ended with a fiery crash and two arrests, authorities said. Three occupants bailed out of the stolen SUV and fled into a nearby residential area following the crash on eastbound Route 3 just west of Orient Way shortly before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 30, the witnesses said.
Shore News Network
117K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 9