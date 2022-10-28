NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a resident discovered the body of a man hanging from a tree near Pier 42. Police said the grisly find was reported at around 7:48 pm. A 911 call was made to report the body of a man hanging from a tree limb in an area of the East River Greenway near the pier. Pier 42 is located on the lower east side of Manhattan along the southern end of the East River. The NYPD reported today that the death was ruled a suicide. The victim was The post Police investigating after body of man found hanging at Manhattan pier appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO