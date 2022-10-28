If you put ‘lazy’ in a recipe title, you have my attention. While I’m not always looking for a kitchen shortcut I certainly appreciate them when it means I can get a baked good out of the oven and into my mouth faster or with less effort. So Lazy Cake Cookies are right up my alley. They’re like cookie bars — but they rely on a box of cake mix instead of a from-scratch batter. Cakey chocolate chip cookies that take five minutes to mix up — I can’t imagine anything better.

19 DAYS AGO