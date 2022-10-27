ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois’s Most Popular Comfort Food Is Perfect For This Weather

Every state has their favorite comfort food and Illinois's is definitely a cozy favorite. This week in the QC, highs are in the 50's & 60's, and lows are in the 30's & 40's. We've hit the time of the year when I'm just not going anywhere after I get home. It's dark and cold and it's pajamas and Netflix time. Next Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we lose an hour of daylight (which might be the last time we have to deal with this).
How To Properly Store Your Legal Pot In Illinois To Keep It Fresh

You've spent a lot of money to purchase that legal marijuana in Illinois so you better know how to take care of it. Like any product you purchase with your hard-earned money, you want to make sure you take proper care of it. That goes with legal recreational cannabis too. That stuff isn't cheap so you want to make sure none of it goes to waste. There are definitely do's and don'ts to keep it fresh.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Illinois’ Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Inspired By Our 3 Favorite Witches

Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Pizza in The Area

When was the last time you had the Stateline's Best Pizza?. October is many things, it's time to find your winter coat and then only wear it once, it's usually when we all have the best looking hair, it's national chili and pasta month, AND it's national pizza month!. Believe...
Could You Handle this Illinois 55-Layer Samurai Burger Challenge?

Do you think your stomach could handle a 55-layer burger? If so, it's free at this Illinois burger joint. If not, it's gonna cost you big time. Thank you Only In Your State for bringing this epic burger challenge to my attention. This incredible food monolith is Gabutto Burger's 55-Layer Japanese Samurai Burger Challenge. Food Challenges lays out the facts of what you're up against. A famous food challenge YouTuber shared what he attempted to consume:
One Of Top Haunted Documentary Series Features Stories From IL/WI

If you want to find out more about hauntings in the Rockford area, I highly suggest checking out Expedition Entity on Paraflixx. It's that time of the year, Halloween. I'm thinking of ghosts and haunts. I enjoy watching those documentary series about the paranormal. The only problem is they are rarely about Illinois or Wisconsin. It would be a lot cooler if they did. Luckily, there's now one that focuses on our area.
Google Trends Names Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Ill & MO

With Halloween just a few short days away you might still be thinking about what costume you will wear. Well, this might help sway your decision. Bookies.com put together a map of The Most Popular Halloween Costumes by State and for Illinois and Missouri, it's very interesting. First, the most popular costume, and no surprise Michale Myers leads the way (with the "last" movie just out no wonder the costume is popular). TV show characters are making a big impact on people deciding on what to dress up this year as. Georgia (Squid Games), Hawaii (Stranger Things), West Virginia (Beth Dutton of Yellowstone), and Ted Lasso which is the number one most popular costume in Illinois.
advantagenews.com

Illinois has a brain drain problem

A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
10 Fascinating Candy Facts To Wow Illinois Trick-Or-Treaters With This Halloween

Halloween is just a few days away, and if you really want to blow your trick-or-treaters' minds, tell them these 10 things about their favorite candies. We all have our favorite candies to eat, and I always make a point to buy MY favorite kinds to hand out to trick-or-treaters just in case there is any leftover. Here are a few things I know when it comes to Halloween candy:
Central Illinois Proud

Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

