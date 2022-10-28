ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

Huntley Project ends marathon day with District 4B volleyball title

RED LODGE — The Huntley Project volleyball team started its quest for a District 4B championship right around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The Red Devils accomplished their goal, but it took about eight hours. The Red Devils lost in the undefeated semifinal to Shepherd 3-1 but rallied to...
WORDEN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Rocky Mountain College volleyball falls to No. 15 Montana Tech

BILLINGS — Maureen Jessop, who is the Frontier Conference's leader in kills, supplied 18 more Saturday night as No. 15 Montana Tech beat Rocky Mountain College 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 27-25 in volleyball at Rocky's Fortin Center. Tech's Olivia Muir had back-to-back kills to give the Orediggers (19-7, 7-1) a...
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored

BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways

The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?

With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning

BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
Cat Country 102.9

WOW! The History of Billings’ Cemeteries is Really Fascinating!

Cemeteries can be unsettling places to visit. They give me a sense of respect for the families who have lost their loved ones, but it also affects me spiritually. You may not believe in spirits, but you can't help but have a feeling that you are standing among them. Billings has a rich history of cemeteries that started before the city was even founded. So, before Visit a Cemetery Day on Sunday, let's take a look and perhaps a tour through Billings' cemetery history.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

West High evacuated after fire breaks out on roof

BILLINGS - Billings West High School was evacuated after a fire broke out in a kiln chimney on their roof. A message from the school district says the school's SRO and an administrator were able to get the fire out while the Billings Fire Department was en route. The Billings...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Nurse recounts shooting at Billings Clinic

"We came around the corner and saw what had happened and I guess our training and instincts jumped in and it was a switch from scared and terrified to what to do we have to do," Klatt added.
NBCMontana

Billings man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday following an investigation by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty of kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. The following...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy