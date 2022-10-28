Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
State A girls soccer: Lauren Dull's moment lifts Billings Central to record 10th crown
WHITEFISH — For Lauren Dull, the greatest feeling of her young life came when she buried a 15-yard shot in the back of the net to give Billings Central a single-goal lead over Whitefish late in the Class A state girls soccer championship on a gray Saturday afternoon. That...
montanasports.com
Huntley Project ends marathon day with District 4B volleyball title
RED LODGE — The Huntley Project volleyball team started its quest for a District 4B championship right around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The Red Devils accomplished their goal, but it took about eight hours. The Red Devils lost in the undefeated semifinal to Shepherd 3-1 but rallied to...
montanarightnow.com
Rocky Mountain College volleyball falls to No. 15 Montana Tech
BILLINGS — Maureen Jessop, who is the Frontier Conference's leader in kills, supplied 18 more Saturday night as No. 15 Montana Tech beat Rocky Mountain College 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 27-25 in volleyball at Rocky's Fortin Center. Tech's Olivia Muir had back-to-back kills to give the Orediggers (19-7, 7-1) a...
montanasports.com
Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored
BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
Mark’s Friday Fragments on Lots of Montana Steak, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’, and K.O.A. Billings
I have heard great things about the new Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse. Some of our staff got to try the place out thanks to the owner. And I see on their website that you can reserve tables online. I had dinner at 3 North this week. I think people forget that...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings contractor pleads guilty to federal anti-trust violation
Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one count of attempted monopolization in federal court, which violates the Sherman Act, the country's primary anti-trust law.
yourbigsky.com
Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?
With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
KULR8
Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
WOW! The History of Billings’ Cemeteries is Really Fascinating!
Cemeteries can be unsettling places to visit. They give me a sense of respect for the families who have lost their loved ones, but it also affects me spiritually. You may not believe in spirits, but you can't help but have a feeling that you are standing among them. Billings has a rich history of cemeteries that started before the city was even founded. So, before Visit a Cemetery Day on Sunday, let's take a look and perhaps a tour through Billings' cemetery history.
Billings Sinclair dinosaur statue destroyed after multiple thefts
A beloved Billings landmark is in shambles after an attempted robbery. It’s left the business owner stunned, and the community angry.
KULR8
West High evacuated after fire breaks out on roof
BILLINGS - Billings West High School was evacuated after a fire broke out in a kiln chimney on their roof. A message from the school district says the school's SRO and an administrator were able to get the fire out while the Billings Fire Department was en route. The Billings...
Nurse recounts shooting at Billings Clinic
"We came around the corner and saw what had happened and I guess our training and instincts jumped in and it was a switch from scared and terrified to what to do we have to do," Klatt added.
[Gallery] A New Steakhouse Invited Us for A FREE Night Out in Billings!
On Tuesday Night, after a long day here at the Townsquare Tower... between our alarm company swinging by to beef up security and KTVQ interviewing me and Nikki Vega... We had a scheduled VIP First Look at Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse on the west end, just south of Costco. We've got all the photos, and a very funny surprise video, below!
Billings School District 2 Sharing Curriculum With The Breakfast Flakes
I have to skip out early today but I wanted to give you all an update on the Billings school district two curriculum. I picked up the books yesterday from the director of the curriculum and he is going above the bar to help me. I really like his approach.
Man wanted in Florida for murder arrested in Billings
A judge set bond at $500,000 after authorities noted Douglas is wanted on a homicide charge in Florida.
NBCMontana
Billings man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday following an investigation by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty of kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. The following...
