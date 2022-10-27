ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johnsbury, VT

Comments / 0

Related
newportdispatch.com

Woman charged with attempting to break into a coin machine in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A 41-year-old woman was cited for unlawful mischief following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman attempting to break into a coin machine with a hunting knife at The Laundry Lounge located on Maple Street at around 7:35 p.m. Police say...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

2 arrested for Church Street assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face aggravated assault charges following an incident on Church Street early Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and two people restrained by witnesses. Police say 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating violent attack in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent fight on Church Street. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Police said 21-year-old Gordon Horner and 21-year-old Dominic Lewis attacked another person, kicking the person in the head multiple times. The victim became unconscious on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls

LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
LITTLETON, NH
WCAX

Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for a local man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. Jamie Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off of Main Road in Huntington when he was shot. The person who fired claimed he mistook Cameron for a bear. Cameron then spent 49 days in the hospital recovering. He finally made it back home and received a warm welcome Sunday. It’s something he says he’ll always remember.
FAIRFAX, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Suspects plead not guilty following Sunday assault

40 year old Lliam Carroll was listed in critical condition at the UVM Medical Center with serious head trauma after a fight in downtown Burlington early Sunday. Burlington Police say they found Carroll unconscious on Church Street near City Hall just after 2 a.m. According to officers, two men that were trying to stomp on the victim’s head were being restrained by bystanders.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash with injuries in Sheldon

SHELDON — A 35-year-old man from Swanton was cited for DUI following a crash in Sheldon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 236 at around 1:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Adam Hoague. Police allege that he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Hoague was...
SHELDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Man dies after fatal crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. — A man was killed after a fatal car crash on Sunday evening in Hartford. Vermont State Police said 55-year-old Scott Sargent of Springfield was driving on Quechee Hartland Road around 5:30 p.m. when his truck drifted off the side of the roadway and collided with a tree near the intersection of Briar Patch Road.
HARTFORD, VT
WMUR.com

Man arrested after pepper-spraying parents in Canaan, police say

CANAAN, N.H. — A man was arrested after police said he pepper-sprayed his parents at a home in Canaan, police said. Canaan police said Michael Lyon, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at a home on Route 4 in Canaan. Officers said Lyon assaulted his parents with pepper spray. They...
CANAAN, NH
VTDigger

Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul

Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Coos County Sheriff's Office warns of rise in phone scams

COOS COUNTY, N.H. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office is warning Granite Staters about scammers claiming to be with the sheriff's office and asking for money. The scammers claim the target missed a court date and a warrant for their arrest will be processed if they don't pay. Officials...
COOS COUNTY, NH
VTDigger

‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race

One is talking up his experience working for the sheriff’s department, while the other says the office needs “fresh eyes,” especially after the events of the past several months. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Man found dead after Colchester mobile home fire

Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck. A Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he tried to run down his girlfriend with his truck. Updated: 1 hour ago. Authorities are investigating the death of a person connected to a fire overnight in Colchester.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Car crash closes parts of North Avenue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a car crash on North Avenue Thursday night. Police tell us part of the road was shutdown for about a half hour and both cars suffered significant damage. One of the drivers, involved in the crash was sent to the hospital out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy