Read full article on original website
Related
South Burlington police search for persons of interest in theft, fraud case
The people shown here are persons of interest in a larceny and fraud case from October 19.
newportdispatch.com
Woman charged with attempting to break into a coin machine in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — A 41-year-old woman was cited for unlawful mischief following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman attempting to break into a coin machine with a hunting knife at The Laundry Lounge located on Maple Street at around 7:35 p.m. Police say...
WCAX
2 arrested for Church Street assault
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face aggravated assault charges following an incident on Church Street early Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and two people restrained by witnesses. Police say 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating violent attack in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent fight on Church Street. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Police said 21-year-old Gordon Horner and 21-year-old Dominic Lewis attacked another person, kicking the person in the head multiple times. The victim became unconscious on the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
WCAX
Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for a local man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. Jamie Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off of Main Road in Huntington when he was shot. The person who fired claimed he mistook Cameron for a bear. Cameron then spent 49 days in the hospital recovering. He finally made it back home and received a warm welcome Sunday. It’s something he says he’ll always remember.
mychamplainvalley.com
Suspects plead not guilty following Sunday assault
40 year old Lliam Carroll was listed in critical condition at the UVM Medical Center with serious head trauma after a fight in downtown Burlington early Sunday. Burlington Police say they found Carroll unconscious on Church Street near City Hall just after 2 a.m. According to officers, two men that were trying to stomp on the victim’s head were being restrained by bystanders.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash with injuries in Sheldon
SHELDON — A 35-year-old man from Swanton was cited for DUI following a crash in Sheldon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 236 at around 1:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Adam Hoague. Police allege that he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Hoague was...
mynbc5.com
Man dies after fatal crash in Hartford
HARTFORD, Vt. — A man was killed after a fatal car crash on Sunday evening in Hartford. Vermont State Police said 55-year-old Scott Sargent of Springfield was driving on Quechee Hartland Road around 5:30 p.m. when his truck drifted off the side of the roadway and collided with a tree near the intersection of Briar Patch Road.
WMUR.com
Man arrested after pepper-spraying parents in Canaan, police say
CANAAN, N.H. — A man was arrested after police said he pepper-sprayed his parents at a home in Canaan, police said. Canaan police said Michael Lyon, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at a home on Route 4 in Canaan. Officers said Lyon assaulted his parents with pepper spray. They...
Suspect sought in Richford criminal threatening case
Police believe the man shown here threatened another man with a knife Saturday afternoon.
WCAX
Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed his two young daughters on an interstate highway in New Hampshire. A grand jury indicted Jordan Couture on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton last December.
Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul
Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
WMUR.com
Coos County Sheriff's Office warns of rise in phone scams
COOS COUNTY, N.H. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office is warning Granite Staters about scammers claiming to be with the sheriff's office and asking for money. The scammers claim the target missed a court date and a warrant for their arrest will be processed if they don't pay. Officials...
WMUR.com
Postal worker from Colebrook recovers after he was attacked while delivering mail
BRUNSWICK, Vt. — Postal inspectors are investigating the attack of a rural mail carrier from Colebrook. Paul Burch was delivering mail in Brunswick, Vermont, on Tuesday. He said a man went into his truck to look for a package he was expecting. Burch said he pulled the man out...
‘An Execution’: Authorities Say Teen Plotted Fatal Shooting on Luck Street
The 19-year-old man charged with fatally shooting Hussein Mubarak in July staged the killing, scouted the area near his victim’s Old North End apartment and tried to enlist friends to help him get away with it, according to court filings made public on Thursday. “This was an execution,” acting...
‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race
One is talking up his experience working for the sheriff’s department, while the other says the office needs “fresh eyes,” especially after the events of the past several months. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race.
WCAX
Family reacts to not-guilty verdict in 11 month old murder trial
UVM keeps to freeze tuition for fifth straight year. The University of Vermont is extending its freeze on tuition for another year. Jury hears closing arguments in Burlington murder trial. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury is set to decide the fate of accused killer Aita Gurung.
WCAX
Man found dead after Colchester mobile home fire
Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck. A Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he tried to run down his girlfriend with his truck. Updated: 1 hour ago. Authorities are investigating the death of a person connected to a fire overnight in Colchester.
WCAX
Car crash closes parts of North Avenue
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a car crash on North Avenue Thursday night. Police tell us part of the road was shutdown for about a half hour and both cars suffered significant damage. One of the drivers, involved in the crash was sent to the hospital out...
Comments / 0