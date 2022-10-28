Read full article on original website
toledolegalnews.com
Attorney suspended for failing to serve clients
A Central Ohio attorney is indefinitely suspended from the practice of law recently. The Supreme Court of Ohio unanimously found the attorney demonstrated a pattern of misconduct, causing harm to six vulnerable clients. Marianne Sharp collected retainers and fees from clients in family law and criminal cases. An investigation by...
toledolegalnews.com
Board of Professional Conduct issues four advisory opinions
The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has issued four advisory opinions, including a new opinion that addresses the propriety of a judge attending a training offered by a law enforcement agency and three revised opinions previously issued under the former Code of Professional Responsibility or Code of Judicial Conduct. Advisory...
