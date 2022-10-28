ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida

The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Early voting gets underway in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning today, Friday, October 28, and running through Saturday, November 5, Clay County residents can cast their ballots for the General Mid-term Elections. Seven sites located throughout the County will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. Secure Ballot Intake Station “Drop Boxes” will...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida

The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: ‘None of the above’ front runner in Jacksonville mayoral race

A new poll of the Jacksonville mayoral race shows that nearly half the voters don’t know who they like yet. A survey released Monday by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows that 47% of poll respondents either don’t know who they are backing or refused to answer the question.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital host Crush The Crises

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Working in tandem, JHCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, October 29, a day designated by America’s Drug Enforcement Adminsitration (DEA) as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals can safely discard unused and/or expired medications. The DEA holds Take Back Days twice a year - the last Saturday in October and the last Saturday in April.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drug task force team found him selling drugs in Palatka. Putnam County Sheriffs officers along with members of a tri-county drug task force arrested Joseph Thomas Boone Junior yesterday. Boone was caught selling narcotics from his residence. Officers found...
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Housing fallout leading to better deals for some future homeowners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local real estate agent says new home prices are dropping and it’s because of the ripple effect from COVID-19 and supply chain issues. During the pandemic, home prices increased, mortgage rates were around 3% and more homes were built. But a backlog of construction supplies slowed down completion and move-in dates.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Coxe joins Rogers Towers

Rogers Towers added Matson Coxe as a senior attorney and litigator in the Jacksonville office. He practices in federal and state courts at the trial and appellate court levels. He focuses his practice on commercial litigation, construction litigation, professional malpractice and defending serious personal injury claims, including wrongful death. Coxe...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

