Jacksonville Daily Record
Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida
The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
Duval County eligible for FEMA public assistance after Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County is now eligible for debris removal and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release by FEMA sent Friday. Duval County was previously only approved for emergency protective measures. For the latest information on...
News4Jax.com
District asking Nassau County voters to approve property tax increase aimed at improving schools
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Early voting started Wednesday in Nassau County with a question for voters about the future of their schools. The Nassau County School District is asking voters to approve a property tax increase — similar to what more than 20 other Florida counties have done, including Duval County in August.
Early voting gets underway in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning today, Friday, October 28, and running through Saturday, November 5, Clay County residents can cast their ballots for the General Mid-term Elections. Seven sites located throughout the County will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. Secure Ballot Intake Station “Drop Boxes” will...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida
The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
Tenants allowed back on previously condemned property, but still facing power issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families at an apartment complex in the Love Grove neighborhood are plagued with sewage problems. Residents at Blanchard Apartments have been put through a roller coaster of emotions this week. First, they were told their homes were a public health hazard and they needed to get out of their homes in three days.
Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claims Ken Jefferson offered his endorsement for a job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Candidate for Jacksonville sheriff, Lakesha Burton, alleged that former candidate Ken Jefferson offered his endorsement in exchange for the undersheriff position. Burton initially made the claim on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross Friday morning before confirming it again with First Coast News. Ross was hosting...
Jacksonville nursing home resident feels ignored by politicians
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting in January the government will increase social security benefits by 8.7% to offset inflation. While that was welcome news to many seniors, one specific senior that relies on social security still has an issue with the amount of money that she receives. "I just want...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 3 would increase home tax exemption, save teachers, police $550 a year but cost Duval $38M in tax revenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been breaking down each of the amendment proposals on this year’s ballot as early voting begins in Florida this week. Now News4JAX is looking at Amendment 3, which if approved, would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers and active-duty military.
News4Jax.com
NAACP Camden County rallies voters as Georgia turnout sets records
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An activist group is canvassing for people to go out and vote early in Camden County as Georgia continues to see record-breaking early voter turnout. Saturday was the only day that voters could cast ballots on the weekend in Woodbine, Georgia. The NAACP Camden County...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: ‘None of the above’ front runner in Jacksonville mayoral race
A new poll of the Jacksonville mayoral race shows that nearly half the voters don’t know who they like yet. A survey released Monday by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows that 47% of poll respondents either don’t know who they are backing or refused to answer the question.
Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.
Heavy fog in Duval causes bad traffic crash in Baldwin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has been tracking fog all morning long. That fog is what the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said led to a bad traffic crash earlier today in Baldwin. JFRD said it had multiple crews on the scene for hours.
HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital host Crush The Crises
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Working in tandem, JHCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, October 29, a day designated by America’s Drug Enforcement Adminsitration (DEA) as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals can safely discard unused and/or expired medications. The DEA holds Take Back Days twice a year - the last Saturday in October and the last Saturday in April.
WCJB
Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drug task force team found him selling drugs in Palatka. Putnam County Sheriffs officers along with members of a tri-county drug task force arrested Joseph Thomas Boone Junior yesterday. Boone was caught selling narcotics from his residence. Officers found...
News4Jax.com
Housing fallout leading to better deals for some future homeowners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local real estate agent says new home prices are dropping and it’s because of the ripple effect from COVID-19 and supply chain issues. During the pandemic, home prices increased, mortgage rates were around 3% and more homes were built. But a backlog of construction supplies slowed down completion and move-in dates.
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Coxe joins Rogers Towers
Rogers Towers added Matson Coxe as a senior attorney and litigator in the Jacksonville office. He practices in federal and state courts at the trial and appellate court levels. He focuses his practice on commercial litigation, construction litigation, professional malpractice and defending serious personal injury claims, including wrongful death. Coxe...
News4Jax.com
Local counties offer free medication, prescription disposal to support National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
Various counties across Northeast Florida are offering residents the chance to safely dispose of old or unused prescription drugs for free for the 23rd Annual National Drug Take-Back Day. National Prescription Drug Take-Back’s goal is to keep a tight lid on the abuse of prescription drugs. Studies show that a...
