Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
Robert Horan Jr., former Fairfax Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney, dead at 90
Robert Horan Jr., the former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney who oversaw some of the highest profile criminal cases in Virginia’s largest county for 40 years, died at age 90 on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Horan’s death was confirmed to the Post by his wife of 65 years,...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.
Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
Six Candidates Are Vying For Two Seats On The Loudoun School Board. Here’s What They’re Saying
The political dynamics of the contests for the Leesburg and Broad Run district seats on the Loudoun School Board may be fascinating, but we also think voters benefit from concrete information about the candidates’ positions. It’s a crucial moment for the Loudoun County school board. Local schools are facing...
Frederick County residents are approved for a tax rebate
The Frederick County board of Supervisors announced the unanimous vote to provide Citizens of Frederick County a tax rebate. Tax relief will be in the form of a rebate on personal property taxes in 2022. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Charles Dehaven said the rebate will be reflected on the 2022...
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
ASK WEX: Last chance to ask our experts about the midterms on Facebook Live
The Washington Examiner is back for its final ASK WEX ahead of the midterm elections. With less than a week to go, W. James Antle, the Washington Examiner's politics editor, and Sarah Westwood, political and investigative reporter, will be answering questions from loyal readers and members of the public as we enter the last stages of a draining campaign season.
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
Robert Horan, prosecutor of teenage DC sniper, dies at 90
CLIFTON, Va. — (AP) — Robert F. Horan Jr., who secured a murder conviction of D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo during his four-decade tenure as the top prosecutor in Virginia's largest county, died on Friday at his home. He was 90. The cause of Horan's death at his...
Hogan allocates $25 million to address surge in RSV hospitalizations among Md. children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations has become concerning locally and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing state hospitals to increase pediatric staffing. The emergency order by Hogan directs hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing...
What Does The Midterm Model Say With Two Weeks Left?
In this live taping of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast in Washington, D.C., Nate and Galen break down the current FiveThirtyEight midterm forecasts for the Senate, House and gubernatorial races. Then Nathaniel Rakich and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux join to discuss how abortion has played a role in elections this year and when...
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
Prince William targets data center growth
Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
Montgomery Co. Council announces new temporary planning board after all 5 members resign
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County council officials announced Thursday who they have selected from a pool of more than 120 local applicants for the planning board. All five of the former planning board members resigned in early October due to allegations of alcohol in the workplace, a toxic work environment and what the Council President called a lot of finger-pointing.
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
