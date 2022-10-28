Read full article on original website
E.h. Harper
3d ago
No matter what is said and in what context, there is always someone who is going to be offended. If we eliminate all words that offend someone, how do we communicate?
Reply(1)
6
CJ
3d ago
FCPS do we what we say and ignore what we do. Like putting someone in charge of equity who has surrounded themselves with friends and “sisters” 🤦🏻♂️
Reply
5
Related
Washington Examiner
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
‘Why Would You Do This To Yourself?’ Loudoun’s School Board Race Reflects Growing Partisan Divide On Education
Here’s a link to our profiles of the six candidates running for school board. It’s a Friday night in October, which means that Lauren Shernoff and her husband Alex are knocking on doors in a Leesburg neighborhood. People who aren’t home or don’t come to the door get...
thecentersquare.com
Parental rights remain a concern in Loudoun and other school boards as election nears
(The Center Square) – With local school board elections approaching on Nov. 8, parental rights in education have remained a major point of concern in Loudoun County and other school boards across Virginia. As the Loudoun County School Board faces a state investigation into whether the board misled parents...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. votes to formally oppose new student transgender policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools saw more pushback Tuesday, with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voting to formally oppose the idea. The board voted to send a letter to the Virginia Department of Education claiming that the policies are discriminatory and...
WTOP
Robert Horan Jr., former Fairfax Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney, dead at 90
Robert Horan Jr., the former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney who oversaw some of the highest profile criminal cases in Virginia’s largest county for 40 years, died at age 90 on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Horan’s death was confirmed to the Post by his wife of 65 years,...
Six Candidates Are Vying For Two Seats On The Loudoun School Board. Here’s What They’re Saying
The political dynamics of the contests for the Leesburg and Broad Run district seats on the Loudoun School Board may be fascinating, but we also think voters benefit from concrete information about the candidates’ positions. It’s a crucial moment for the Loudoun County school board. Local schools are facing...
ffxnow.com
After debate, Fairfax County School Board passes resolution on inclusivity
The Fairfax County School Board passed a resolution on inclusive education at its meeting Thursday (Oct. 20), leaving aside an earlier version that included references to social justice, equity and antiracism. The 7-4 vote came with much back and forth about topics including board procedure and the resolution’s timeline.
mocoshow.com
Council Committee to Review Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly on Monday, October 31
The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.
Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties
Why are Frederick County Democrats taking an anti-union stance on a charter question? The post Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
7 Fairfax Co. middle school students report feeling ill after principal says they ate THC gummies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The principal of a Fairfax County middle school says seven students reported feeling ill Thursday after eating what they believe were THC gummies. In a message to families, Adam Erbrecht said the students ingested Delta 8 gummies and experienced symptoms that included vomiting, dizziness and slurred speech.
WTOP
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
NBC Washington
2 Manassas Students, 14, Charged With Possessing Gun at School
Two students were arrested and charged Friday with bringing a firearm onto the property of Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, police said. The 14-year-old boys allegedly exchanged the firearm Wednesday while on school grounds, according to Prince William County police. School security found out, then called police. A...
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
NBC12
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday. NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech. The school’s principal says three students...
beckerspayer.com
DC mayor fires official who took Elevance job, citing ethical concerns with Medicaid contracts
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has terminated one of her top officials after he publicly accepted a job at Elevance Health just days after the city awarded a Medicaid contract to an Elevance subsidiary, The Washington Post reported Oct. 26. Carefirst BCBS, which did not receive a contract with the...
washco-md.net
Board of County Commissioners Approve New Director for the Department of Business Development
HAGERSTOWN, MD (October 28, 2022) – The Washington County Board of County Commissioners announces the promotion of Jonathan Horowitz to Director for the Department of Business Development. He will assume his role as director on October 31, 2022. Horowitz has been employed with Washington County Government for over 3...
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
Comments / 14