‘Why Would You Do This To Yourself?’ Loudoun’s School Board Race Reflects Growing Partisan Divide On Education
Here’s a link to our profiles of the six candidates running for school board. It’s a Friday night in October, which means that Lauren Shernoff and her husband Alex are knocking on doors in a Leesburg neighborhood. People who aren’t home or don’t come to the door get...
WTOP
Robert Horan Jr., former Fairfax Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney, dead at 90
Robert Horan Jr., the former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney who oversaw some of the highest profile criminal cases in Virginia’s largest county for 40 years, died at age 90 on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Horan’s death was confirmed to the Post by his wife of 65 years,...
Washington Examiner
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
Six Candidates Are Vying For Two Seats On The Loudoun School Board. Here’s What They’re Saying
The political dynamics of the contests for the Leesburg and Broad Run district seats on the Loudoun School Board may be fascinating, but we also think voters benefit from concrete information about the candidates’ positions. It’s a crucial moment for the Loudoun County school board. Local schools are facing...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
alxnow.com
Alexandria mayor to present multi-year plan to rename streets named after Confederate soldiers
Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson says that he wants to reignite the conversation over renaming streets named after Confederate heroes of the Civil War. There are dozens of Alexandria streets named after Confederate soldiers, and Wilson says that it will take a multi-year process to rename the streets. “Yes, multi-year, to...
Virginia Business
Prince William targets data center growth
Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples
WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
fairfaxcounty.gov
Fairfax County Unveils ‘Making Trash Bloom’ Signage at I-66 Transfer Station as New Pollinator Meadow Project is Implemented
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – The official ‘Making Trash Bloom’ signs were installed today at the new pollinator meadow high atop the county’s I-66 Transfer Station in the Springfield District. They were unveiled during a ‘Lunch at the Landfill’ event held jointly by the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services and Sustainability Matters, a grassroots environmental non-profit based in the Northern Shenandoah and Piedmont regions. The meadow is on approximately one acre of land, which was cleared and seeded with native perennial wildflowers in mid-October. The flowers will be pollinated next spring by bees and butterflies. This is the first of two phases of the project.
WJLA
Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
Virginia school bus driver charged with drunken driving on field trip
A bus driver for an elementary school in the nation's capital has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch while returning from a field trip.
Inside Nova
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
Minor injured in Prince William County shooting
DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a minor was injured in a shooting at Dale City on Thursday evening. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court. The roads were closed as of 8:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.
